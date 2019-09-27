Osmium Partners Decreased Its Rosetta Stone (Call) (RST) Position by $1.41 Million; Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio Holding in Target (TGT) Decreased as Valuation Rose

Osmium Partners Llc decreased its stake in Rosetta Stone Inc (Call) (RST) by 26.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osmium Partners Llc sold 64,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.38% . The hedge fund held 181,600 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.16M, down from 245,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osmium Partners Llc who had been investing in Rosetta Stone Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $415.74 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.10% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $17.3. About 127,779 shares traded. Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) has risen 54.82% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.82% the S&P500. Some Historical RST News: 29/05/2018 – RT @Adrian_H: this Qui Tam suit from 2014 (!) surfaced by @AureliusValue is the Rosetta Stone for understanding MiMedx Medicare / VA Fraud…; 07/03/2018 – Rosetta Stone Inc. Appoints George Logue to Board of Directors; 07/03/2018 – Rosetta Stone 4Q Rev $44.8M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Rosetta Stone Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RST); 14/05/2018 – Roumell Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Rosetta Stone; 07/03/2018 Rosetta Stone Inc. Appoints Education Industry Veteran George A. Logue to Board of Directors; 14/03/2018 – Rosetta Stone Continues Leadership in Language Learning Policy with New Appointment of Dr. Lisa A. Frumkes to JNCL-NCLIS Board; 07/05/2018 – LEAP Innovations, Leader in Personalized Learning, Reports Impressive Double-digit Student Gains in Schools Using Lexia Reading; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 3.8% Position in Rosetta Stone; 07/03/2018 – Rosetta Stone 4Q EPS 10c

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 14.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio sold 55,376 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 329,058 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.50 million, down from 384,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $105.68. About 2.14 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q EPS $2.02; 15/03/2018 – Cramer: Amazon, Walmart and Target sealed the fate of the toiling Toys R Us; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – AARON JOINS SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS FROM TARGET CORPORATION; 06/03/2018 – Target Didn’t Miss the Digital Mark–Heard on the Street; 23/05/2018 – TARGET AFFIRMS YEAR GUIDANCE; 15/03/2018 – Cramer argues that the powers of Amazon, Walmart and Target coalesced to push Toys R Us into bankruptcy; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Long-term Issuer Default Rating on Target at ‘A-‘ and Short-term IDR at ‘F2’; 06/03/2018 – Target Announces Plans to Accelerate Multiyear Strategy; 15/03/2018 – SHIPT & TARGET TO LAUNCH SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN WASHINGTON, D.C; 06/03/2018 – Target Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.15-Adj EPS $5.45

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.17 EPS, up 7.34% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.09 per share. TGT’s profit will be $597.82 million for 22.58 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual EPS reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, which manages about $18.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alamo Group Inc (NYSE:ALG) by 6,321 shares to 29,849 shares, valued at $2.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Silgan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 67,445 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,391 shares, and has risen its stake in Advansix Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.71, from 2.03 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 20 investors sold RST shares while 24 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 19.53 million shares or 5.14% more from 18.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bancorp Of New York Mellon holds 0% or 103,127 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr L P, Texas-based fund reported 494,781 shares. Ariel Invests Llc stated it has 523,530 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Lc stated it has 0% in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST). Bank & Trust Of America De holds 0% or 204,756 shares. First Mercantile holds 0.03% or 11,206 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested 0% of its portfolio in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership owns 0% invested in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) for 23,700 shares. California State Teachers Retirement reported 0% stake. Aperio Gru Limited Company holds 0% or 3,601 shares in its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 82,902 shares. Fmr Ltd Llc stated it has 0% in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST). Strs Ohio holds 0% or 28,700 shares in its portfolio. Us Bancshares De has 106 shares. Eam Investors Lc has invested 0.53% in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST).

