Osmium Partners Decreased Its Holding in Tucows (Call) (TCX) by $5.69 Million as Market Value Declined; Altrinsic Global Advisors Decreased Its Stake in Trupanion (TRUP) by $360,000

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Trupanion Inc (TRUP) by 6.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.10% . The institutional investor held 151,450 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.47 million, down from 161,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Trupanion Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $805.74M market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $23.16. About 9,310 shares traded. Trupanion, Inc. (NYSE:TRUP) has declined 20.26% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.26% the S&P500. Some Historical TRUP News: 01/05/2018 – Trupanion 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 05/04/2018 Trupanion Named Top Pick for Best Pet Insurance; 16/05/2018 – Immersion Capital LLP Exits Position in Trupanion; 14/05/2018 – Trupanion Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – State Of NJ Common Pension Buys New 1.3% Position in Trupanion

Osmium Partners Llc decreased its stake in Tucows Inc (Call) (TCX) by 58.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osmium Partners Llc sold 93,278 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.43% . The hedge fund held 67,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.09 million, down from 160,278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osmium Partners Llc who had been investing in Tucows Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $563.78M market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $52.87. About 8,503 shares traded. Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) has declined 17.63% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TCX News: 09/05/2018 – TUCOWS INC TC.TO – QTRLY NET REVENUE $95.79 MLN VS $69.57 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Tucows 1Q EPS 35c; 30/04/2018 – Ting Internet to bring gigabit fiber Internet to Fuquay-Varina, NC; 09/05/2018 – TUCOWS INC TC.TO – QTRLY BASIC NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $0.35; 16/03/2018 Tucows Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Exits Position in Tucows; 15/05/2018 – Caption Management Buys New 1% Position in Tucows; 24/04/2018 – Tucows Short-Interest Ratio Rises 25% to 47 Days; 09/05/2018 – Tucows 1Q Rev $95.8M; 23/04/2018 – Tucows Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Analysts await Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, down 34.00% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.5 per share. TCX’s profit will be $3.52M for 40.05 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Tucows Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.

Analysts await Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, down 166.67% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.03 per share.