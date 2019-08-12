Osmium Partners Decreased Franklin Covey Co (Call) (FC) Stake By $3.46 Million; Shake Shack Class A (SHAK) Sellers Decreased By 8.37% Their Shorts

Osmium Partners Llc decreased Franklin Covey Co (Call) (FC) stake by 40.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Osmium Partners Llc sold 138,400 shares as Franklin Covey Co (Call) (FC)’s stock rose 26.12%. The Osmium Partners Llc holds 200,000 shares with $5.06 million value, down from 338,400 last quarter. Franklin Covey Co (Call) now has $513.27M valuation. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $36.73. About 18,134 shares traded. Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) has risen 45.13% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.13% the S&P500. Some Historical FC News: 03/05/2018 – Franklin Covey Co. and Mango Media Inc. Release New Book, Building a Winning Culture in Government: A Blueprint for Delivering; 04/04/2018 – FRANKLIN COVEY CO – REAFFIRMS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Franklin Covey Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FC); 13/03/2018 – Franklin Covey Co. Named to Top 20 Leadership Training Company List by Traininglndustry.com for Seventh Year; 24/04/2018 – FranklinCovey Launches The 4 Essential Roles of Leadership; 14/05/2018 – Millar, Inc. Enhances its Commitment to Learning through FranklinCovey’s All Access Training Pass; 01/05/2018 – FranklinCovey Launches New Leadership Development Solution: The 6 Critical Practices for Leading a Team; 04/04/2018 – Franklin Covey 2Q Loss/Shr 20c; 08/05/2018 – Franklin Covey Co. Named to Top 20 Sales Training Company List by Training Industry; 06/04/2018 – Franklin Covey Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Shake Shack Inc Class A (NYSE:SHAK) had a decrease of 8.37% in short interest. SHAK’s SI was 4.26M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 8.37% from 4.65 million shares previously. With 715,000 avg volume, 6 days are for Shake Shack Inc Class A (NYSE:SHAK)’s short sellers to cover SHAK’s short positions. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $89.91. About 835,792 shares traded. Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) has risen 20.52% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.52% the S&P500. Some Historical SHAK News: 04/05/2018 – Shake Shack Reaches 3-Year High as Sales Growth Stuns the Street; 29/03/2018 – Shake Shack at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 21/03/2018 – 10 hot restaurant brands that could be the next Shake Shack; 07/05/2018 – Shake Shack: Too Much of a Good Thing? — Barrons.com; 03/05/2018 – SHAK SAYS DIGITAL ORDERS HAVE A HIGHER AVG CHECK; 07/05/2018 – JP Morgan downgrades Shake Shack on valuation, cost structure; 03/05/2018 – SHAK SAYS WINTER STORMS HURT RESULTS IN 1Q; 03/05/2018 – SHAK SAYS NEW STORE PIPELINE IS HEALTHY IN U.S., ABROAD; 03/05/2018 – Shake Shack serves up earnings beat, forecast boost; 03/05/2018 – SHAK EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON EARNINGS CALL

Among 7 analysts covering Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Shake Shack had 13 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Tuesday, February 26 with “Neutral”. SunTrust maintained it with “Buy” rating and $58 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, August 6 by Morgan Stanley. As per Friday, August 2, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $8300 target in Tuesday, August 6 report. Piper Jaffray maintained Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, August 6.

More notable recent Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Shake Shack Stock Was Heating Up Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Shake Shack Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “4 Stocks Moving In Monday’s After-Hours Session – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Shake Shack’s Growth Is Only Skin Deep – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Aurora Cannabis, EverQuote, and Shake Shack Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Shake Shack Inc. owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.35 billion. Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, crinkle-cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, shakes, wine, and other products. It has a 172.9 P/E ratio. As of December 28, 2016, it had 114 Shacks, including 64 domestic company-operated Shacks, 7 domestic licensed Shacks, and 43 international licensed Shacks.

Analysts await Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, up 184.62% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.13 per share. FC’s profit will be $5.17M for 24.82 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.14 actual earnings per share reported by Franklin Covey Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -364.29% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.83, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold FC shares while 12 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 6.03 million shares or 0.76% more from 5.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% stake. One Trading Limited Partnership reported 400 shares. Legal And General Grp Inc Public Limited holds 0% or 1,597 shares. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership owns 13,944 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag accumulated 26,410 shares. Spark Inv Mngmt Ltd holds 37,099 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 18,672 shares. Barclays Public Limited owns 3,345 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership accumulated 848,725 shares. Invesco holds 0% of its portfolio in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) for 15,052 shares. 20,400 are owned by Lapides Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company. Tower Research (Trc) invested in 582 shares. 10,232 were accumulated by Price T Rowe Assoc Md. Osmium Prns Limited Liability reported 11.05% of its portfolio in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC).