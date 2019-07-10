Osmium Partners Cut Travelzoo (Call) (TZOO) Holding by $6.02 Million as Share Price Rose; First Quadrant LP Has Trimmed Cabot (CBT) Position by $704,298

Osmium Partners Llc decreased its stake in Travelzoo (Call) (TZOO) by 86.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osmium Partners Llc sold 462,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 75,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 million, down from 537,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osmium Partners Llc who had been investing in Travelzoo (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $172.40 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $14.53. About 64,063 shares traded. Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) has risen 40.68% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.25% the S&P500. Some Historical TZOO News: 16/04/2018 – Ellie Hirschhorn Joins Travelzoo as General Manager, U.S; 03/05/2018 – Travelzoo Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Travelzoo 1Q EPS 20c; 07/03/2018 – Travelzoo and ITB Survey: 90% of Travellers are Not Yet Ready for the Future of Travel; 25/04/2018 – Travelzoo 1Q Rev $30.9M; 05/03/2018 Travelzoo Announces Share Repurchase Program; 20/04/2018 – DJ Travelzoo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TZOO); 16/03/2018 – Travelzoo to Broadcast St. Patrick’s Day Parade from Ireland on Facebook Live; 19/03/2018 – Travelzoo Survey: 2018 to See Africa Boom among Avid Chinese Travelers

First Quadrant LP decreased its stake in Cabot Corp (CBT) by 68.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Quadrant LP sold 17,178 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,000 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $333,000, down from 25,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Quadrant LP who had been investing in Cabot Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $44.97. About 203,466 shares traded. Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) has declined 27.49% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.92% the S&P500. Some Historical CBT News: 07/05/2018 – CABOT CORP – IN PURIFICATION SOLUTIONS, EBIT LOWER IN QTR THAN PRIOR YEAR QUARTER DUE TO LOWER VOLUMES AND PRICING IN MERCURY REMOVAL PRODUCTS; 24/05/2018 – Cabot Corporation Hosts Investor Day Today, May 24, 2018 in New York City; 07/05/2018 – CABOT CORP – ANTICIPATE THAT REINFORCEMENT MATERIALS WILL CONTINUE ITS “ROBUST” PERFORMANCE FOR BALANCE OF YEAR; 23/05/2018 – Cabot Energy Trades Down After Lowering Production Guidance, Deferring Drilling; 08/03/2018 CABOT ENERGY PLC – WORK PROGRAMME IS AHEAD OF SCHEDULE WITH THREE WELLS SUCCESSFULLY DRILLED AND TESTED AND FOURTH WELL SCHEDULED TO FINISH DRILLING SHORTLY; 01/05/2018 – Cabot Energy Non-Executive Chairman Jonathan Murphy to Step Down; 23/04/2018 – Cabot Corporation Announces Chief Financial Officer Eduardo Cordeiro To Retire And Appoints Erica McLaughlin As Chief Financial Officer; 26/03/2018 – Cabot Corporation Receives Responsible Care RC14001® Certification in Tianjin, China; 17/04/2018 – Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. Announces European Licensing Agreement with Cabot Corporation; 07/05/2018 – CABOT – EXPECT HIGHER SEASONAL VOLUMES AND LOWER VARIABLE COSTS IN SECOND HALF OF YEAR IN PURIFICATION SOLUTIONS SEGMENT

First Quadrant L P, which manages about $16.82B and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Old Republic Intl Corp (NYSE:ORI) by 26,158 shares to 57,116 shares, valued at $1.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) by 35,792 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,255 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Hdg A (NASDAQ:LTRPA).

Analysts await Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $1.00 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.06 per share. CBT’s profit will be $58.46 million for 11.24 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual EPS reported by Cabot Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.01% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 34 investors sold CBT shares while 82 reduced holdings. only 33 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 48.51 million shares or 2.44% less from 49.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp holds 0.02% or 1.44 million shares in its portfolio. Art Lc owns 13,442 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt has 0.03% invested in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) for 657,714 shares. Swiss Bank & Trust reported 108,900 shares stake. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 39,874 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa holds 21,616 shares. Pnc Financial Grp Inc reported 2,861 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 455,519 are held by State Common Retirement Fund. Jefferies Group Inc Lc reported 17,915 shares. The Netherlands-based Shell Asset Mgmt Co has invested 0.02% in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab holds 91,632 shares. Axa reported 0.02% stake. Deprince Race & Zollo accumulated 714,511 shares or 0.81% of the stock. Sei Investments accumulated 41,458 shares.

Osmium Partners Llc, which manages about $158.11 million and $118.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Leaf Group Ltd by 544,395 shares to 1.26 million shares, valued at $10.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tucows Inc (NASDAQ:TCX) by 150,278 shares in the quarter, for a total of 160,278 shares, and has risen its stake in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO).

