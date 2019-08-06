Osmium Partners Boosted Stake in Rosetta Stone (Call) (RST) as Share Price Declined; As Discovery (DISCK) Shares Declined, Shareholder Wetherby Asset Management Trimmed Its Stake by $425,550

Wetherby Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCK) by 41.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc sold 17,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% . The institutional investor held 23,986 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $610,000, down from 41,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $26.98. About 2.07 million shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.21% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCK News: 06/03/2018 – DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS – COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF SCRIPPS NETWORKS INTERACTIVE; CHANGES COMPANY NAME TO DISCOVERY INC; 05/03/2018 – Discovery Commun Announces Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Scripps Notes; 07/03/2018 – News On Scripps Networks Interactive Inc. (SNI) Now Under DISCA; 20/03/2018 – PROSIEBENSAT 1 MEDIA SE PSMGn.DE SAYS PROSIEBENSAT.1 AND DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS STREAMING SERVICE COLLABORATES WITH EXTERNAL CHANNEL PARTNERS FOR FIRST TIME; 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 08/03/2018 – Tech Jollof: Discovery and Scripps in merger talks: sources (Reuters) – Discovery Communications and Scripps Networks Intera; 06/03/2018 – Discovery, HGTV and Food Network Prep for a Skinny TV Bundle as Merger Closes; 05/03/2018 – DISCOVERY REPORTS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR SCRIPPS NOTES; 06/03/2018 – Discovery Communications Completes Acquisition Of Scripps Networks Interactive; Changes Company Name To Discovery, Inc

Osmium Partners Llc increased its stake in Rosetta Stone Inc (Call) (RST) by 354.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osmium Partners Llc bought 191,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.38% . The hedge fund held 245,600 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.37 million, up from 54,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osmium Partners Llc who had been investing in Rosetta Stone Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $485.93M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.38% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $20.4. About 142,481 shares traded. Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) has risen 54.82% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.82% the S&P500. Some Historical RST News: 14/03/2018 – Rosetta Stone Continues Leadership in Language Learning Policy with New Appointment of Dr. Lisa A. Frumkes to JNCL-NCLIS Board; 14/05/2018 – Roumell Adds TICC Capital, Exits Rosetta Stone: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Rosetta Stone 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Buys 3.3% of Rosetta Stone; 12/04/2018 – Lexia Efficacy Research Meets the Highest Standards of Evidence as Defined by the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA); 04/04/2018 – Rock And Roll Trailblazer Sister Rosetta Tharpe’s Decca & Verve Records Catalog To Be Released Digitally & Made Available For S; 19/03/2018 – The Professional Development Consortium Awards Language Learning Leader Rosetta Stone with Provider of Training Excellence Accreditation; 04/04/2018 – Rock And Roll Trailblazer Sister Rosetta Tharpe’s Decca & Verve Records Catalog To Be Released Digitally & Made Available For Streaming For The First Time; 07/03/2018 – Rosetta Stone Inc. Appoints George Logue to Board of Directors; 07/05/2018 – LEAP Innovations, Leader in Personalized Learning, Reports lmpressive Double-digit Student Gains in Schools Using Lexia Reading Core5 as their Literacy Solution

Investors sentiment increased to 2.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 1.51 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold RST shares while 22 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 18.57 million shares or 7.21% more from 17.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Associate Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) for 53,148 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 30,888 shares. 227 were accumulated by Royal Retail Bank Of Canada. One Trading Ltd Partnership, a Illinois-based fund reported 19,323 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 0.04% or 33,741 shares in its portfolio. Bogle Inv Mgmt Limited Partnership De holds 0.06% or 34,907 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com has invested 0% in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 1,054 shares or 0% of the stock. 6,614 are held by Citigroup. Strs Ohio has invested 0% of its portfolio in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST). Osmium Partners Llc has invested 29.57% in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST). Sterneck Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 12,180 shares. Assetmark owns 0% invested in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) for 420 shares. 630,519 are held by Ariel Invests Ltd Liability Com. Comml Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 0% or 114,678 shares.

