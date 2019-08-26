Osmium Partners Boosted Rosetta Stone (RST) Holding by $32.49 Million; Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Holding Maintained by Yhb Investment Advisors Inc

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 655.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc bought 8,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 9,878 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89M, up from 1,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $215.7. About 496,413 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – REMAINS CONFIDENT IN ACHIEVING HIGHER END OF 2018 SALES OUTLOOK RANGE OF $3.5 BLN TO $3.9 BLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EW); 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.53, REV VIEW $3.85 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – UPDATED TIMING FOR EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM DOES NOT CHANGE SALES GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 01/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES IN ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PACT; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.22, EST. $1.11; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.05-Adj EPS $1.15; 21/05/2018 – Edwards Announces Key Events For EuroPCR 2018; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – CONTINUES TO EXPECT THVT FY UNDERLYING SALES GROWTH RATE TO BE AT HIGHER END OF 11 PCT TO 15 PCT; 20/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy

Osmium Partners Llc increased its stake in Rosetta Stone Inc (RST) by 2864.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osmium Partners Llc bought 1.55 million shares as the company’s stock declined 10.38% . The hedge fund held 1.60M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.98M, up from 54,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osmium Partners Llc who had been investing in Rosetta Stone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $439.72 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.23% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $18.46. About 94,661 shares traded. Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) has risen 54.82% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.82% the S&P500. Some Historical RST News: 19/03/2018 – The Professional Development Consortium Awards Language Learning Leader Rosetta Stone with Provider of Training Excellence Accreditation; 07/03/2018 – Rosetta Stone 4Q Rev $44.8M; 19/04/2018 – Utah State Board of Education Approves Lexia Reading Core5 as K–3 Reading Improvement Program; 14/05/2018 – Roumell Adds TICC Capital, Exits Rosetta Stone: 13F; 19/03/2018 – The Professional Development Consortium Awards Language Learning Leader Rosetta Stone with Provider of Training Excellence Accr; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 3.8% Position in Rosetta Stone; 09/05/2018 – Rosetta Stone 1Q Rev $42.8M; 12/03/2018 – Consistent Use of Lexia Reading Core5 Leads to Surge in Charter Schools USA Elementary Students Literacy Gains; 29/05/2018 – RT @Adrian_H: this Qui Tam suit from 2014 (!) surfaced by @AureliusValue is the Rosetta Stone for understanding MiMedx Medicare / VA Fraud…; 14/03/2018 – Rosetta Stone Continues Leadership in Language Learning Policy with New Appointment of Dr. Lisa A. Frumkes to JNCL-NCLIS Board

Investors sentiment increased to 2.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 1.51 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold RST shares while 22 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 18.57 million shares or 7.21% more from 17.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Inc holds 0.09% or 291,274 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corp has 114,678 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Secor Cap Advsr Lp invested in 0.15% or 33,154 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt accumulated 45,021 shares. Art Advisors Limited Liability Co reported 34,170 shares. Swiss Comml Bank reported 0% stake. Geode Capital Limited Liability invested 0% in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST). Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd Liability Company invested in 0% or 38,745 shares. Synovus Financial holds 0% of its portfolio in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) for 6 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Co owns 13,480 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Renaissance Techs Limited Company, a New York-based fund reported 1.79 million shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST). Invesco reported 10,895 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 10,187 were accumulated by Utd Serv Automobile Association. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST).

