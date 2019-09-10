Osmium Partners Boosted Its Rosetta Stone (RST) Holding by $32.49 Million; Shares Declined; Great Lakes Advisors Holding in National Instruments (NATI) Lowered by $1.83 Million

Great Lakes Advisors Llc decreased its stake in National Instruments Corp (NATI) by 13.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc sold 41,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.53% . The institutional investor held 274,044 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.16M, down from 315,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in National Instruments Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $43.12. About 703,185 shares traded or 1.53% up from the average. National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) has declined 4.87% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NATI News: 26/04/2018 – NATI SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 23C TO 37C, EST. 27C (2 EST.); 22/05/2018 – NI Introduces InstrumentStudio™ Software to Simplify Development and Debugging of Automated Test Systems; 26/04/2018 – National Instruments Sees 2Q EPS 15c-EPS 29c; 22/05/2018 – CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC – CADENCE INTERFACE HAS BEEN EXTENDED TO INCLUDE AN INTEGRATION WITH AXIEM 3D PLANAR EM SIMULATOR; 26/04/2018 – National Instruments Reports Record Revenue for a First Quarter of $312 Million; 21/05/2018 – National Instruments to Host Investor Conference at NlWeek; 26/04/2018 – National Instruments Sees 2Q Rev $320M-$350M; 20/03/2018 – Nl Technology Helps Subaru Reduce Electric Vehicle Test Development Times by 90 Percent; 22/05/2018 – Cadence Design Systems and Nl Announce Collaboration to Simplify Next-Generation Semiconductor and RF Development; 05/03/2018 National Instruments Volume Rises More Than Triple Average

Osmium Partners Llc increased its stake in Rosetta Stone Inc (RST) by 2864.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osmium Partners Llc bought 1.55 million shares as the company’s stock declined 10.38% . The hedge fund held 1.60M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.98 million, up from 54,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osmium Partners Llc who had been investing in Rosetta Stone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $442.41M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.59% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $18.41. About 158,894 shares traded. Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) has risen 54.82% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.82% the S&P500. Some Historical RST News: 04/04/2018 – Rock And Roll Trailblazer Sister Rosetta Tharpe’s Decca & Verve Records Catalog To Be Released Digitally & Made Available For S; 09/05/2018 – Rosetta Stone 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 14/03/2018 – Rosetta Stone Continues Leadership in Language Learning Policy with New Appointment of Dr. Lisa A. Frumkes to JNCL-NCLIS Board of Directors; 07/05/2018 – LEAP Innovations, Leader in Personalized Learning, Reports lmpressive Double-digit Student Gains in Schools Using Lexia Reading Core5 as their Literacy Solution; 07/03/2018 – Rosetta Stone Inc. Appoints George Logue to Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – Utah State Board of Education Approves Lexia Reading Core5 as K–3 Reading Improvement Program; 19/03/2018 – The Professional Development Consortium Awards Language Learning Leader Rosetta Stone with Provider of Training Excellence Accr; 19/04/2018 – RST US: Utah State Board of Education Approves Lexia Reading C; 12/04/2018 – Lexia Efficacy Research Meets the Highest Standards of Evidence as Defined by the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA); 07/03/2018 – Rosetta Stone 4Q Rev $44.8M

Investors sentiment increased to 2.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 1.51 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold RST shares while 22 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 18.57 million shares or 7.21% more from 17.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insurance The invested in 338,688 shares. Assetmark Inc stated it has 420 shares. Moreover, Bancorp Of America Corporation De has 0% invested in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST). Blackrock invested 0% in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST). 28,046 are owned by Jane Street Group Ltd Com. Credit Suisse Ag owns 46,334 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company invested in 23,085 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has 47,858 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc owns 291,274 shares. Schwartz Invest Counsel has 609,309 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 28,145 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% of its portfolio in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST). Ariel Invs Ltd invested in 0.17% or 630,519 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System has 30,888 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 18,830 shares.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $88,565 activity.

Analysts await National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, down 2.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.39 per share. NATI’s profit will be $49.27 million for 28.37 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by National Instruments Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.71% EPS growth.

