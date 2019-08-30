Osmium Partners Boosted Holding in Tucows (TCX) as Share Price Declined; Northpointe Capital Increases Stake in Cme Group (CME)

Osmium Partners Llc increased its stake in Tucows Inc (TCX) by 1502.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osmium Partners Llc bought 150,278 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.43% . The hedge fund held 160,278 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.01 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osmium Partners Llc who had been investing in Tucows Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $520.24M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $50.2. About 34,094 shares traded. Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) has declined 17.63% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TCX News: 09/05/2018 – TUCOWS INC TC.TO – QTRLY BASIC NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $0.35; 09/05/2018 – TUCOWS INC TC.TO – QTRLY NET REVENUE $95.79 MLN VS $69.57 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Caption Management Buys New 1% Position in Tucows; 09/05/2018 – Tucows 1Q EPS 35c; 15/05/2018 – Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Exits Position in Tucows; 24/04/2018 – Tucows Short-Interest Ratio Rises 25% to 47 Days; 30/04/2018 – Ting Internet to bring gigabit fiber Internet to Fuquay-Varina, NC; 23/04/2018 – Tucows Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Tucows 1Q Rev $95.8M; 16/03/2018 Tucows Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Northpointe Capital Llc increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 184.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northpointe Capital Llc bought 19,751 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 30,447 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.01 million, up from 10,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $216.78. About 411,494 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 28/03/2018 – CME Group Is in Advanced Talks to Acquire NEX for $5.4 Billion; 06/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE JUNE 1LCM8 FUTURES DOWN 3.000-CENTS/LB DAILY PRICE LIMIT ON FUND LIQUIDATION AFTER FALLING BELOW 10-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 04/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 3; 09/03/2018 – CME GROUP INC CME.O : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $177 FROM $170; 16/03/2018 – RPT-CME GROUP INC. – STATEMENT RE POSSIBLE OFFER; 26/04/2018 – CME Group 1Q Clearing and Transaction Fee Rev $974M; 30/03/2018 – Fitch Places NEX Group’s ‘BBB’/’F3’ Ratings on Positive Watch on Planned Acquisition by CME; 29/05/2018 – FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLY TRADERS SEE 26 PCT CHANCE FED HIKING RATES THREE MORE TIMES BY YEAR-END VS 32 PCT FRIDAY – CME GROUP’S FEDWATCH; 20/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 19; 10/05/2018 – FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLY TRADERS STILL SEE 100 PCT CHANCE FED RAISING RATES TO 1.75-2.00 PCT IN JUNE – CME GROUP’S FEDWATCH

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold TCX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 6.11 million shares or 0.64% less from 6.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Germany-based Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv has invested 13.1% in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX). Td Asset owns 8,346 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc reported 96,864 shares stake. 261,409 are owned by Pembroke. 2,300 were reported by Parallax Volatility Advisers L P. Barclays Public Ltd stated it has 0% in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX). Dorsey Wright & has invested 0% of its portfolio in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX). Wasatch Advisors Incorporated stated it has 43,231 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 1,645 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 14,566 shares. D E Shaw And holds 5,925 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank has invested 0% in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX). Aperio Group Incorporated Limited Liability holds 0% or 2,714 shares. American International Group holds 6,067 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) for 35,642 shares.

