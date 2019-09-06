Osmium Partners Boosted Franklin Covey Co (FC) Holding by $4.46 Million as Stock Price Rose; Sientra (SIEN) Holder Abingworth Llp Boosted Holding by $1.53 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Abingworth Llp increased its stake in Sientra (SIEN) by 8.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abingworth Llp bought 191,831 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.55% . The institutional investor held 2.39 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.47 million, up from 2.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abingworth Llp who had been investing in Sientra for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $348.99 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $7.08. About 288,165 shares traded. Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) has declined 68.15% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SIEN News: 18/04/2018 – Sientra Receives FDA Approval of PMA Supplement; 18/04/2018 – SIENTRA GETS FDA APPROVAL OF PMA SUPPLEMENT; 30/04/2018 – Sientra Commences Underwritten Public Follow-On Offering of $75M of Its Common Stk; 22/03/2018 – SIENTRA INC SIEN.O : MAXIM GROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $15; 03/05/2018 – Sientra Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stk; 25/04/2018 – Sientra to Showcase OPUS™ Breast Products and miraDry fresh™ Procedure at American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons Meeting; 18/04/2018 – Sientra: FDA Approval Allows Commercialization of OPUS-branded Breast Implant Products Manufactured by Vesta; 07/05/2018 – Sientra, Inc. Announces Closing of $115 M Public Offering of Common Stk and Exercise in Full of Underwriters’ Over-Allotment Option; 26/03/2018 – SIENTRA INC – AGREEMENT-IN-PRINCIPLE TO SETTLE SEC’S INVESTIGATION RELATED TO CO’S FOLLOW-ON PUBLIC OFFERING THAT CLOSED ON SEPT. 23, 2015; 18/04/2018 – Sientra: New Vesta Facility to Reach Full Supply Capabilities in Second Half

Osmium Partners Llc increased its stake in Franklin Covey Co (FC) by 52.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osmium Partners Llc bought 178,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.12% . The hedge fund held 516,750 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.07M, up from 338,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osmium Partners Llc who had been investing in Franklin Covey Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $512.99M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $36.71. About 6,297 shares traded. Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) has risen 45.13% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.13% the S&P500. Some Historical FC News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Franklin Covey Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FC); 06/04/2018 – Franklin Covey Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Franklin Covey 2Q Loss/Shr 20c; 28/03/2018 – Franklin Covey Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Franklin Covey Co. Named to Top 20 Leadership Training Company List by Traininglndustry.com for Seventh Year; 08/05/2018 – Franklin Covey Co. Named to Top 20 Sales Training Company List by Training Industry; 13/03/2018 Franklin Covey Co. Named to Top 20 Leadership Training Company List by TrainingIndustry.com for Seventh Year; 01/05/2018 – FranklinCovey Launches New Leadership Development Solution: The 6 Critical Practices for Leading a Team; 03/05/2018 – Franklin Covey Co. and Mango Media Inc. Release New Book, Building a Winning Culture in Government: A Blueprint for Delivering; 24/04/2018 – FranklinCovey Launches The 4 Essential Roles of Leadership

Since June 7, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $269,997 activity. $119,997 worth of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) was bought by Sullivan Keith J on Friday, June 7. 8,696 Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) shares with value of $50,002 were bought by OBOYLE KEVIN C.

Abingworth Llp, which manages about $111.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Obseva by 352,001 shares to 87,999 shares, valued at $1.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold SIEN shares while 22 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 22.54 million shares or 13.64% less from 26.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Prns Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Hightower Advsrs Lc reported 0.02% stake. Stifel Fincl owns 35,991 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 181 shares. Tarbox Family Office accumulated 36,400 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited Com, a New York-based fund reported 365,524 shares. D E Shaw invested in 77,432 shares. 10,004 are held by Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership. Granahan Invest Management Inc Ma holds 566,909 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas accumulated 0% or 611,099 shares. Abingworth Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 2.39M shares. United Automobile Association invested in 0.01% or 419,429 shares. New York-based Bamco Ny has invested 0.05% in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). New York-based Blackrock Inc has invested 0% in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN).

