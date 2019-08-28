Oslo Asset Management Asa Upped Its Devon Energy (DVN) Holding by $7.19 Million; Shares Declined; Facebook (FB) Shareholder Buckingham Asset Management Has Trimmed Position

Buckingham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 1.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc sold 1,899 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 141,371 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.57M, down from 143,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $517.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $181.3. About 11.37 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/03/2018 – Next Worry for Facebook: Disenchanted Users–Update; 05/04/2018 – Christina Farr: SCOOP: Facebook sent a doctor from “Building 8” to secretly meet with top hospitals, including Stanford; 16/03/2018 – Row over Breivik massacre threatens Norway’s justice minister, cabinet; 25/05/2018 – Activist Max Schrems accuses Facebook and Google of GDPR breach; 04/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg Says Facebook Is ‘An Idealistic and Optimistic Company’ That ‘Didn’t Focus Enough on Preventing Abuse’; 11/04/2018 – GOP Rep. Lance on Facebook, Browser Act, Ryan (Video); 13/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Facebook removes opioid ads; 22/05/2018 – Watch LIVE as Mark Zuckerberg speaks to European lawmakers on Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica scandal; 25/03/2018 – Facebook has been scraping years worth of Android call and text data, according to a report; 08/03/2018 – In Sri Lanka, Facebook Contends With Shutdown After Mob Violence

Oslo Asset Management Asa increased its stake in Devon Energy Corp (DVN) by 20.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa bought 231,836 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.20% . The institutional investor held 1.34M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.21M, up from 1.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Devon Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $21.34. About 6.35M shares traded. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 40.08% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 10/04/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP CONFIRMS STAFF REDUCTIONS, SAYS COMPANY MUST ‘TRANSFORM THE WAY IT OPERATES’; 01/05/2018 – DEVON 1Q CORE EPS 20C, EST. 19C; 07/03/2018 – Devon Energy Announces Tender Offers for up to $1.0 Billion Aggregate Purchase Price for Certain Outstanding Debt Securities and Related Consent Solicitations; 02/05/2018 – Devon: Restructuring Charges Follow Announced Workforce Reductions, Initiatives to Enhance Operations; 21/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY- RECEIVED REQUISITE CONSENTS RELATED TO CONSENT SOLICITATIONS TO ADOPT SOME PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO INDENTURE GOVERNING 7.950% DEBENTURES DUE 2032; 22/03/2018 – Redhawk Investment Group Aligns with The Mitchell Group to Announce Redhawk Minerals Fund Il, LP; 10/04/2018 – DEVON ENERGY SAYS STAFF CUTS WILL HELP SAVE $150 MILLION TO $200 MILLION ANNUALLY BY 2020; 11/05/2018 – Devon Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 23; 26/03/2018 – DEVON SEES 15% COST SAVINGS BY 2020; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy 1Q Rev $3.81B

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.52 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold DVN shares while 205 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 310.04 million shares or 8.55% less from 339.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greylin Mangement Inc holds 0.08% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) or 10,850 shares. 6,475 were accumulated by First Interstate Natl Bank. Moreover, Matrix Asset Inc has 0.95% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Company accumulated 37,625 shares. 9,541 are held by Veritable Limited Partnership. Element Cap Lc reported 158,400 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.02% or 12,240 shares. Prudential stated it has 0.03% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). North Star Investment Management reported 1,790 shares. 23.17 million were accumulated by State Street. First Mercantile Tru owns 18,280 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Com, Illinois-based fund reported 1.64 million shares. Moreover, Qs Ltd has 0.02% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 56,769 shares. 17,000 are held by Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan. Sta Wealth Ltd reported 6,973 shares.

More notable recent Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Devon Energy Corp (DVN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “5 Reasons This Beaten-Down Oil Stock Believes It’s Heading in the Right Direction – Motley Fool” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Are Analysts Expecting From Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Cheap Stocks With Low Price-Earnings Ratios – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Buckingham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.11B and $793.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VV) by 3,905 shares to 24,056 shares, valued at $3.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 10,048 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,554 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 23.36 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas stated it has 534,079 shares or 0.76% of all its holdings. Sigma Planning Corp owns 50,025 shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio. The New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 1.43% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Trexquant Invest Lp holds 34,516 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. 42,524 are owned by Dowling And Yahnke Limited Co. Taconic Capital LP invested 2.47% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hsbc Pcl reported 1.11% stake. Investec Asset stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Dock Street Asset Mgmt Inc owns 62,177 shares or 3.54% of their US portfolio. Ccm Investment Advisers Lc stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Adell Harriman Carpenter Inc reported 25,411 shares or 0% of all its holdings. General American Investors owns 76,500 shares for 1.27% of their portfolio. Oak Ridge Ltd Llc stated it has 75,495 shares or 0.8% of all its holdings. Consolidated Inv Group Inc Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.67% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bryn Mawr owns 11,619 shares.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “VUG, FB, GOOGL, GOOG: Large Inflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Libra Partner Mastercard Is Building Its Own Cryptocurrency Team – Live Trading News” published on August 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “4 Years In, Is Reg A+ Working? – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) accused in a lawsuit of failing to warn users about the dangers of its single sign-on – Live Trading News” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Can Instagram Slow Snapchat’s User Growth … Again? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.