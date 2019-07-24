Oslo Asset Management Asa Trimmed Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Holding; Last Week Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Analysts

Among 5 analysts covering Cypress Semicon (NASDAQ:CY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Cypress Semicon had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) rating on Wednesday, March 13. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $18 target. Mizuho downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $23.8500 target in Tuesday, June 4 report. The rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy” on Thursday, March 14. The company was upgraded on Thursday, May 30 by Morgan Stanley. M Partners maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 14 report. See Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) latest ratings:

Oslo Asset Management Asa decreased Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) stake by 5.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oslo Asset Management Asa sold 13,905 shares as Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD)’s stock rose 3.80%. The Oslo Asset Management Asa holds 257,114 shares with $39.15 million value, down from 271,019 last quarter. Pioneer Nat Res Co now has $23.58 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $140.01. About 575,653 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 24.86% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.29% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 06/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL CEO DOVE SEES RISING CHINA DEMAND FOR U.S. OIL; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER CONFIDENT OUTPUT WILL FLOW UNINTERRUPTED AT GOOD PRICES; 13/03/2018 – PXD SAYS PRODUCTION SHUT IN AT WEST PANHANDLE FIELD; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N HAD PREVIOUSLY FORECAST 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET OF $2.9 BILLION; 21/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $282 FROM $229; 13/03/2018 – PXD SEES 1Q PRODUCTION HURT BY ABOUT 2 MBOEPD DUE TO FIRE; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: GETTING LABOR TO PERMIAN IS CRITICAL IN SHORT TERM; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Shuts Down Field After Fire; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Company Announces Production Shut In at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural: Fire Resulted in Extensive Damage to the Facility

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold Cypress Semiconductor Corporation shares while 103 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 294.04 million shares or 3.20% more from 284.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Salem Invest Counselors Inc has 0% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 900 shares. Epoch Inv Prtnrs Incorporated has 4.11 million shares. Strategic Wealth Advsr Lc has invested 0.03% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Parametric Associates Ltd owns 0.01% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 1.16M shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested in 97,400 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Aperio Llc holds 0.01% or 89,656 shares. Smithfield Tru holds 150 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan, a Michigan-based fund reported 129,700 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 0.03% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 144,504 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp Inc (Ca) has invested 0.03% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Retail Bank Of America De holds 0.02% or 7.00M shares in its portfolio. Comerica Savings Bank owns 293,162 shares. Dupont Cap Mngmt owns 44,439 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 22,762 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $261,032 activity. Shares for $176,386 were sold by GOPALSWAMY SUDHIR. $261,032 worth of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) was sold by Thad Trent.

The stock increased 0.82% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $22.69. About 6.03M shares traded. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has declined 1.59% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 27/03/2018 – Cypress Semi Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi 1Q Adj EPS 27c; 29/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Cypress Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 14/05/2018 – Cypress USB-C Technology Powers Advanced Mobile Computing Experience for Samsung DeX; 30/05/2018 – Cypress Unveils the World’s Most Advanced Flash Memory Solutions for Developers of Safety-Critical Applications in Automotive; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Sees 2Q Rev $605M-$630M; 26/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMI 1Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 24C; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi 1Q Rev $582.2M; 05/03/2018 – Cypress to Address Two Investor Conferences in March

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, makes, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.43 billion. It operates in two divisions, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division and Memory Products Division. It has a 23.18 P/E ratio. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller , analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip MCUs; ARM Cortex-M4, -M3, and -M0+ MCUs; R4 CPUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreen and fingerprint reader products; USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards; and Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Bluetooth low energy and ZigBee radios, and WICED development platforms for the Internet of things (IoT).

Analysts await Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $2.32 earnings per share, up 64.54% or $0.91 from last year’s $1.41 per share. PXD’s profit will be $390.74 million for 15.09 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Pioneer Natural Resources Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.78% EPS growth.

Among 12 analysts covering Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Pioneer Natural Resources had 20 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Williams Capital Group maintained Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) on Thursday, February 14 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, May 8 by Imperial Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stephens given on Thursday, February 14. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Thursday, February 14 with “Hold”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Barclays Capital. TD Securities downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) on Friday, February 15 to “Hold” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Buy” rating and $184 target in Monday, June 24 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 14 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 22 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Natl Bank invested in 4,386 shares. Ima Wealth has invested 0.87% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Com invested in 0.51% or 14,958 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 744,126 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 428,628 shares. Norinchukin Fincl Bank The holds 0.06% or 31,958 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 0.09% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Country Trust Bancorporation has 1,119 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Llc owns 883,679 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Com Ltd holds 12,218 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Finemark Bank & Trust Tru reported 0.17% stake. Franklin holds 0.01% or 124,179 shares. Moore Capital Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0.12% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Victory Cap Management Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 20,752 shares. 1,517 were accumulated by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt.