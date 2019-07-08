Oslo Asset Management Asa Trimmed Its Position in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by $2.11 Million as Stock Price Rose; Huntington Ingalls Ind. (HII) Shareholder Pettee Investors Has Lowered Its Stake

Pettee Investors Inc decreased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Ind. (HII) by 41.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettee Investors Inc sold 1,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,150 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $445,000, down from 3,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettee Investors Inc who had been investing in Huntington Ingalls Ind. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $229.27. About 78,382 shares traded. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) has declined 6.15% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.58% the S&P500. Some Historical HII News: 30/03/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces New Vice President of Contracts and Pricing at Newport News Shipbuilding; 25/05/2018 – VIDEO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Completes Initial Sea Trials of Virginia-Class Submarine Indiana (SSN 789); 16/05/2018 – Huntington Ingalls at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 05/04/2018 – Huntington Ingalls Industries to Host First Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on May 3; 16/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES INC – CONTRACT INCLUDES 4 OPTION YEARS WITH POTENTIAL CONTRACT VALUE OF $181.4 MLN IF OPTIONS ARE EXERCISED; 20/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Three Huntington Ingalls Industries Employees Honored By The Manufacturing Institute For Their Achievements; 03/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Celebrates First Meal Aboard Submarine Indiana; 03/05/2018 – Huntington Ingalls 1Q EPS $3.48; 03/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON INGALLS – CO AND KBR AWARDED CONTRACT TO ESTABLISH AND MANAGE AUSTRALIA’S NAVAL SHIPBUILDING COLLEGE; 29/03/2018 – Huntington Ingalls: Coast Guard Pact for Purchase of Cutter Materials

Oslo Asset Management Asa decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 5.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa sold 13,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 257,114 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.15M, down from 271,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $147.15. About 466,833 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 24.86% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.29% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO TIM DOVE COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK- SHALE EXECUTIVES’ MEETING WITH OPEC OFFICIALS “COLLEGIAL” AND FOCUSED ON SUPPLYING GLOBAL OIL DEMAND -PIONEER CEO; 11/04/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $250; 06/03/2018 PIONEER CEO SAYS AVERAGE COST PER CRUDE BARREL WAS $19 IN 2017; 13/03/2018 – PXD SEES 1Q PRODUCTION HURT BY ABOUT 2 MBOEPD DUE TO FIRE; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL SEES MITIGATING MOST SERVICE-COST INFLATION; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL CEO TIM DOVE COMMENTS DURING CERAWEEK EVENT; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NEEDS SOME TIME TO WORK OUT FINAL 2018 CAPEX INCREASE; 09/04/2018 – Pioneer Natural at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Rev $2.15B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Freestone Cap Hldg Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Baupost Group Limited Liability Ma holds 2.56% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 2.00M shares. Cleararc has 4,084 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman & invested in 64 shares or 0% of the stock. Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation invested in 2.18M shares. Ent Fincl Service holds 0% or 133 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 36,390 shares. New England Rech And Mgmt has 0.37% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 3,600 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York holds 170,442 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 120,742 shares. 531,187 are owned by Carmignac Gestion. Hahn Capital Mgmt Ltd Co holds 133,918 shares. The Massachusetts-based Northeast Invest Mgmt has invested 0.57% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Washington Retail Bank invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Daiwa Secs Grp reported 6,688 shares.

Analysts await Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $2.32 EPS, up 64.54% or $0.91 from last year’s $1.41 per share. PXD’s profit will be $390.75 million for 15.86 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Pioneer Natural Resources Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.78% EPS growth.

Oslo Asset Management Asa, which manages about $445.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sm Energy Co (NYSE:SM) by 77,304 shares to 2.49 million shares, valued at $43.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) by 282,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.04M shares, and has risen its stake in Oasis Pete Inc (NYSE:OAS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold HII shares while 126 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 34.59 million shares or 5.59% less from 36.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement reported 8,024 shares. Lifeplan Finance Gru Incorporated reported 0% in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 69,671 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, Mitchell Mgmt Communications has 0.17% invested in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). 81 are held by Whittier Trust Of Nevada. Amp Capital Ltd holds 0.03% or 25,922 shares. Ironwood Fincl Ltd Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). Element Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.02% or 3,761 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorporation owns 0.04% invested in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) for 3,225 shares. Psagot Invest House Ltd reported 26,501 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Legal & General Group Plc has invested 0.03% in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.43% or 193,615 shares. First Personal Financial Services holds 1,243 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. M&T Financial Bank holds 0% or 3,653 shares in its portfolio. 24,132 are owned by Dupont Mngmt.

Analysts await Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $3.56 EPS, down 34.07% or $1.84 from last year’s $5.4 per share. HII’s profit will be $147.93 million for 16.10 P/E if the $3.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.85 actual EPS reported by Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.91% EPS growth.