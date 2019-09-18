Oslo Asset Management Asa Trimmed Anadarko Pete (APC) Position as Share Value Rose; Sound Shore Management Boosted Stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI)

Oslo Asset Management Asa decreased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 90.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa sold 646,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The institutional investor held 64,300 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.54M, down from 711,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21 million shares traded or 173.05% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 29/05/2018 – MITSUI & CO TO WORK WITH ANADARKO PETROLEUM, MOZAMBIQUE’S STATE-OWNED OIL CONCERN & OTHERS ON OIL FIELD;TOTAL PROJECT COST ESTIMATED AT $15 BLN-NIKKEI; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA DEFINING BLOCKS FOR OFFSHORE AUCTION TO BE LAUNCHED IN JULY, OFFERS EXPECTED IN LATE NOV -ENERGY MINISTER ARANGUREN; 27/03/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM APC.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE AL WALKER SEES SERVICE COSTS RISING 10-15 PERCENT IN DELAWARE PORTION OF PERMIAN BASIN THIS YEAR; 18/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Anadarko seeks to raise $14-$15 bln for Mozambique LNG project; 27/03/2018 – Algeria’s 2017 energy export volumes slip, earnings up -c.bank; 07/03/2018 Anadarko Group Breakfast Scheduled By Tuohy Brs for Mar. 14; 18/05/2018 – ANADARKO’S ADVISER SOCIETE GENERALE HAS RECEIVED INTEREST FOR $12 BLN IN COVER AND DIRECT LENDING FROM EXPORT CREDIT AGENCIES; 27/03/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum Gears Up for $4.5 Billion in 2018 Capital Spending, an Industrial Info News Alert; 09/05/2018 – RAILWAY PROJECT FOR VACA MUERTA IN ARGENTINA TO BE TENDERED BY THE END OF MAY, SYSTEM NEEDED FOR 2021 -ENERGY MIN; 15/05/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.25/SHR

Sound Shore Management Inc increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) by 4.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc bought 64,308 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 1.56 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $151.86 million, up from 1.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $107.75. About 1.03M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP SAYS IT EXPECTS QUALCOMM TO CLOSE DEAL WITH CO AT CURRENT PROPOSED PRICE OF $127.50 PER SHARE; 27/04/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Cash Tender Offer for All Outstanding Shrs of NXP to May 11; 28/05/2018 – CHINA IS SAID TO CLEAR QUALCOMM-NXP ONCE CONFIDENT OF ZTE DEAL; 28/05/2018 – MEDIA-China to approve Qualcomm-NXP deal once U.S. lifts ban against ZTE-Bloomberg; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm Sets New Deadline for NXP Deal as China Review Drags On; 25/05/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm cleared to talk with China, source says [20:15 BST25 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 27/05/2018 – SCMP News: Qualcomm to meet Chinese regulators in bid to clear US$44 billion NXP deal, sources sa; 19/04/2018 – China demands Qualcomm concessions over NXP deal; 13/04/2018 – QCOM: China’s delay could imperil Qualcomm deal for NXP Semicond; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer to March 23

Sound Shore Management Inc, which manages about $6.15B and $5.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eqt Corporation (NYSE:EQT) by 33,789 shares to 5.75 million shares, valued at $90.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allergan Plc by 65,525 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 927,794 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 95 investors sold APC shares while 261 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 391.08 million shares or 6.52% less from 418.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Ins Fund invested in 10,471 shares. Oregon-based Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.05% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Amer Registered Investment Advisor reported 8,209 shares. Evergreen Lc holds 3,213 shares. Miles Cap Inc holds 0.21% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) or 3,685 shares. Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.08% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Next Financial Grp Inc has invested 0.01% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Twin Tree Management Ltd Partnership owns 50,167 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Hm Payson And Company has 0.02% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 9,651 shares. Beck Mack Oliver Ltd Llc owns 4,986 shares. Vigilant Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 64 shares. Pictet Asset Limited holds 0.03% or 213,450 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.11% or 6.49M shares. Moreover, Qs Invsts Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 60,469 shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt invested 0.62% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC).

Oslo Asset Management Asa, which manages about $388.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oasis Pete Inc (NYSE:OAS) by 1.11M shares to 7.72M shares, valued at $43.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.