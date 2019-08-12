Oslo Asset Management Asa Stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Lowered as Stock Price Declined; As Bank Amer (BAC) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Stillwater Capital Advisors Increased Its Holding

Oslo Asset Management Asa decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 5.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa sold 13,905 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 257,114 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.15M, down from 271,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $126.17. About 1.40 million shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS LIKELY TO INCREASE 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET; 06/03/2018 PIONEER CEO SAYS AVERAGE COST PER CRUDE BARREL WAS $19 IN 2017; 09/04/2018 – Pioneer Natural at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE TIM DOVE SAYS FIRM IN ‘EXCELLENT SHAPE’ WITH ADEQUATE TAKEAWAY CAPACITY FROM PERMIAN FOR OIL, GAS; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL PRESENTATION AT ENERGY CONFERENCE BEGINS; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER: EXPORT CAPACITY GROWS TO 150K BRLS OIL/DAY IN 2H ’18; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Pioneer Natural Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Company Announces Production Shut In at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-U.S. metals tariff would hurt future returns -shale company CEO; 27/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY ANNOUNCES SALE OF SELECTED EAGLE FORD SHALE ACREAGE FOR $102 MILLION

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 95.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc bought 174,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 356,482 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.84M, up from 182,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $263.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $28.33. About 53.50 million shares traded or 8.08% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/05/2018 – US Physical Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Cigna Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America, Goldman Clash on Aussie as Rate Views Diverge; 15/05/2018 – Charles River Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Quorum Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 27/04/2018 – The claim is separate from a discrimination suit that Omeed Malik, 38, plans to file against Bank of America in New York state court, according to a lawyer representing him; 08/03/2018 – HDFC BANK IS SAID TO PICK BAML, MS, CREDIT SUISSE, JPMORGAN; 23/04/2018 – U.S. IPOs Drop 19% in 2018, BofA Leads; 10/05/2018 – Evolus Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 26/03/2018 – Bank Of America: Bank of America Introduces Business Advantage Relationship Rewards

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $603.89M and $458.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 316 shares to 14,362 shares, valued at $16.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 5,772 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 239,635 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (USMV).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. West Oak Cap Lc holds 0.11% or 6,269 shares in its portfolio. Boys Arnold has 0.15% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Wellington Shields Capital Mgmt Lc invested in 83,783 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Choate Invest Advisors, Massachusetts-based fund reported 20,934 shares. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc owns 11,488 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability invested in 33,957 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Skba Capital Mngmt Lc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 2,088 were reported by Kempen Nv. Asset Management One has 0.73% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Rampart Investment Mgmt Ltd holds 136,565 shares. Cortland Advisers Limited, Delaware-based fund reported 3.21 million shares. Bourgeon Capital Management has 160,195 shares. Jolley Asset Management Limited Co invested in 3.37% or 168,715 shares. Verus Prns reported 10,044 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al has 0.22% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 1.04M shares.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “What to Expect When Bank of America Reports Wednesday – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bank of America Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bank of America declares $0.18 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “What To Expect From Bank of America’s Q2 2019 Results – Forbes” published on July 16, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Goldman Sachs Says Buy These Service Provider Stocks for Ongoing Trade War – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Pinnacle Associate Ltd holds 0% or 1,438 shares. Reliant Inv Management Lc has 21,555 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) has 0.03% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 1,871 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins reported 170,442 shares. First Citizens Bankshares Trust stated it has 0.11% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc owns 160,613 shares. Moreover, Greenleaf Trust has 0% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). First Tru Advsr Limited Partnership has 36,566 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The Kansas-based Mariner Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Aristotle Limited Liability Corporation has 1.6% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Calamos Advsrs Ltd Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 161,430 shares. Virginia-based Quantitative Invest Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.31% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Wetherby Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.07% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Mitchell, a Texas-based fund reported 22,950 shares.