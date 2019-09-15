Oslo Asset Management Asa Raised Oasis Pete (OAS) Holding By $5.54 Million; Shorts at TRICON CAP GROUP COMMON SHARES CANA (TCNGF) Lowered By 21.03%

TRICON CAP GROUP INC COMMON SHARES CANA (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) had a decrease of 21.03% in short interest. TCNGF’s SI was 123,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 21.03% from 156,000 shares previously. It closed at $7.43 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Oslo Asset Management Asa increased Oasis Pete Inc (OAS) stake by 16.77% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Oslo Asset Management Asa acquired 1.11 million shares as Oasis Pete Inc (OAS)’s stock declined 15.01%. The Oslo Asset Management Asa holds 7.72M shares with $43.83 million value, up from 6.61 million last quarter. Oasis Pete Inc now has $1.17B valuation. The stock increased 3.33% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $3.72. About 8.62M shares traded. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has declined 60.18% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.18% the S&P500. Some Historical OAS News: 02/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 21/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $18; 10/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Oasis Petroleum Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OAS); 14/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: OASIS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA REPORTED IN ERROR; 16/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 8; 21/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $13 FROM $9; 15/05/2018 – Paulson & Co. Adds Energen, Exits Oasis Petroleum: 13F; 07/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EPS 10C, EST. 8.0C

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 42 investors sold OAS shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 262.38 million shares or 10.01% less from 291.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Etrade Capital Mgmt Llc holds 0.01% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) or 58,489 shares. Gmt Corporation invested in 1.32% or 6.66 million shares. Point72 Asset Management LP has 0.11% invested in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 3.58M shares. 84,436 were accumulated by Group Incorporated One Trading L P. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Earnest Prtn Limited Co invested in 285,259 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems stated it has 99,403 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems accumulated 0% or 47,668 shares. Blackrock has 0.01% invested in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 36.22 million shares. Moore Capital Mngmt Lp invested in 400,000 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Swiss Bancorp owns 533,150 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd reported 1.10 million shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 15,694 shares. Cypress Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc (Wy) has 0% invested in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Company reported 135,095 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Oasis Petroleum has $14 highest and $3.5000 lowest target. $6.50’s average target is 74.73% above currents $3.72 stock price. Oasis Petroleum had 11 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Ladenburg Thalmann downgraded Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) on Monday, August 26 to “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, August 8 by Raymond James. On Friday, July 12 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, June 19. Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, June 24 report. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, April 23 by IFS Securities.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $85,500 activity. $85,500 worth of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) was bought by Hagale John E.

Tricon Capital Group Inc. is a principal investor and asset manager focused on the residential real estate industry in North America. The company has market cap of $1.45 billion. The firm owns and manages on behalf of third-party investors a portfolio of investments in land and homebuilding assets, single-family rental homes, manufactured housing communities, and multi-family development projects. It has a 9.96 P/E ratio. The business objective of the firm is to invest for investment income and capital appreciation through its principal investment business and to earn fee income through private funds and advisory business.

Another recent and important Tricon Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Tricon Capital: Favorable Outlook In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on April 17, 2019.