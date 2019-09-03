Oslo Asset Management Asa Raised Anadarko Pete (APC) Position By $2.92 Million; Last Week MGM Resorts International (MGM) Analysts

Among 5 analysts covering MGM Resorts Intl (NYSE:MGM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. MGM Resorts Intl has $3700 highest and $30 lowest target. $32.40’s average target is 20.58% above currents $26.87 stock price. MGM Resorts Intl had 12 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, March 6 with “Overweight”. The stock of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, June 6. The company was downgraded on Thursday, July 18 by Morgan Stanley. Nomura maintained it with “Buy” rating and $3700 target in Friday, July 26 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, March 22. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, July 26. The company was initiated on Wednesday, March 20 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, August 21 by UBS. See MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) latest ratings:

21/08/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: $30.0000 New Target: $31.0000 Maintain

02/08/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

26/07/2019 Broker: Nomura Rating: Buy Old Target: $36.0000 New Target: $37.0000 Maintain

26/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $31.0000 New Target: $32.0000 Maintain

18/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $32.0000 New Target: $31.0000 Downgrade

06/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $35.0000 New Target: $32.0000 Maintain

17/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

03/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

09/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

22/03/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold New Target: $32 Maintain

Oslo Asset Management Asa increased Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) stake by 10.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oslo Asset Management Asa acquired 64,800 shares as Anadarko Pete Corp (APC)’s stock rose 1.78%. The Oslo Asset Management Asa holds 711,100 shares with $32.34 million value, up from 646,300 last quarter. Anadarko Pete Corp now has $36.56 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21M shares traded or 176.48% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 02/05/2018 – ANADARKO ENDS FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 30/04/2018 – Anadarko Presenting at Conference May 14; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Names Mitchell W. Ingram EVP, International, Deepwater & Exploration; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Names Mitchell W. Ingram EVP, Intl, Deepwater & Exploration; 27/03/2018 – Anadarko expects Permian service costs to jump in 2018; 15/05/2018 – Anadarko at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – OIL PRODUCERS’ ANADARKO, CNOOC, PETRONAS AND STATOIL INTERESTED IN OFFSHORE AUCTION IN ARGENTINA -ENERGY MIN; 01/05/2018 – Anadarko Pete 1Q EPS 22c; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S GOVERNMENT TO ENCOURAGE OIL PRODUCERS TO COLLABORATE WITH REFINERS IN FUEL PRICES STABILIZATION PLAN -ENERGY MIN; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum: Ernest a. Leyendecker EVP, Exploration to Retire

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fjarde Ap has 109,213 shares. 2,560 are held by Hall Laurie J Trustee. Voloridge Inv Mgmt Limited Company owns 245,907 shares. Johnson Fincl Inc holds 225 shares. Moreover, Jnba Financial Advsr has 0% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 36 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Inc reported 2.94 million shares. Trust Company Of Vermont stated it has 2,911 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hbk LP holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 520,000 shares. Westpac reported 138,618 shares. Soros Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.05% or 50,000 shares. Massachusetts-based Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Fil invested in 0% or 3 shares. Spinnaker Trust owns 7,143 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Private Advisor Grp Ltd Com holds 13,919 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC).

More notable recent Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Houston energy companies close $55B megadeal – Houston Business Journal” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Occidental Sinking Far Below Deepwater? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bill Nygren Trims General Electric, Baxter International Positions – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) were released by: 9News.com and their article: “Oxy reaches $1.5B JV deal with Colombian oil co. just ahead of Anadarko merger – 9News.com KUSA” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “New CEO, COO, chairman, board members named for Anadarko MLP after Oxy deal closes – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Anadarko Petroleum has $7600 highest and $51 lowest target. $66.40’s average target is -8.75% below currents $72.77 stock price. Anadarko Petroleum had 20 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) earned “Hold” rating by Mizuho on Tuesday, March 19. On Monday, April 1 the stock rating was upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”. As per Tuesday, May 7, the company rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. RBC Capital Markets downgraded Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) rating on Monday, April 15. RBC Capital Markets has “Sector Perform” rating and $65 target. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley.

More notable recent MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Did Insiders Buy, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Las Vegas Casinos Facing Sports Betting Competition In The Garden State – Benzinga” published on September 03, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “2 Casino Stocks Hurting on Macau Data – Schaeffers Research” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “MGM Resorts and Las Vegas Sands Lay Out Japan Plans – The Motley Fool” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “MGM Resorts Reaffirms Commitment To Pursuing Integrated Resort In Osaka, Japan – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 sales for $151.07 million activity. 209,136 MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) shares with value of $5.85 million were bought by Meister Keith A.. Another trade for 1,145 shares valued at $30,075 was made by GROUNDS WILLIAM WARWICK on Thursday, March 7. Shares for $20.32 million were bought by SALEM PAUL J.

The stock decreased 4.24% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $26.87. About 4.57 million shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 2.44% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 29/05/2018 – MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC – MGM RESORTS BELIEVE DEAL WILL BE VALUE-ACCRETIVE WITHIN FIRST YEAR OF CLOSE; 29/05/2018 – MGM Resorts International and MGM Growth Properties LLC Announce Transactions to Acquire Empire City Casino in Yonkers, New York; 22/03/2018 – MGM Resorts International Testifies At U.S. Senate Hearing On Western Water Supply, Sustainability; 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – QTRLY DOMESTIC RESORTS ROOMS REVENUE DECREASED 5% COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR QUARTER; 29/05/2018 – MGM Resorts: Total Consideration of $850 Million for Real Estate and Operations; 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – FOR REMAINDER OF YEAR, EXPECT CONTINUED DISRUPTION AT MONTE CARLO AND ADDITIONAL TIME TO RECOVER AT MANDALAY BAY; 29/05/2018 – Morning Call: MGM buying NY-area casino for $850 million. Could it lure gamblers away from Sands Bethlehem?; 26/04/2018 – No Dice for MGM Resorts International — Barron’s Blog; 29/05/2018 – MGM: Transaction Expected to Be Accretive for Both MGM Resorts and MGP; 06/03/2018 Global Study Finds Entertainment Plays Key Role In People’s Identities and Overall Happiness

MGM Resorts International, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, owns and/or operates casino resorts in the United States and China. The company has market cap of $14.05 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Domestic Resorts and MGM China. It has a 79.73 P/E ratio. The Company’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.