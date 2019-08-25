Oslo Asset Management Asa Position in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Cut as Valuation Declined; 3 (DDD) Holding Raised by Sg Americas Securities Llc

Oslo Asset Management Asa decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 5.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa sold 13,905 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 257,114 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.15 million, down from 271,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.30% or $5.42 during the last trading session, reaching $120.65. About 1.34M shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO TIM DOVE COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 09/05/2018 – Dir Cates Gifts 250 Of Pioneer Natural Resources Co; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Net $178M; 02/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL SEES 2Q PRODUCTION 312 TO 322 MBOE/D; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Adj EPS $1.66; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural: Expects Idle Compressors Can Be Used to Reinitiate Production in Late March, Early April; 21/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $243 FROM $215

Sg Americas Securities Llc increased its stake in 3 (DDD) by 95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Americas Securities Llc bought 267,995 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.15% . The institutional investor held 550,105 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.92 million, up from 282,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Americas Securities Llc who had been investing in 3 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $809.34 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $6.85. About 1.25 million shares traded. 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) has declined 27.72% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical DDD News: 10/05/2018 – 3D Systems and Huntington Ingalls Industries Partner to Transform U.S. Navy Shipbuilding; 13/04/2018 – 3D SYSTEMS CORP – PREVAILED IN ACCOUNTING TRIAL FOR FORMER EMPLOYEE RON BARRANCO’S VIOLATION OF HIS NON-COMPETITION COVENANT; 16/03/2018 – 3D SYSTEMS CORP DDD.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $13 FROM $9; 02/05/2018 – 3D Systems 1Q Rev $165.9M; 21/05/2018 – 3D Systems’ NextDent™ 5100 Named 2018 Healthcare Application of the Year by Additive Manufacturing Publication ‘3D Printing I; 14/03/2018 – 3D SYSTEMS 4Q ADJ EPS 5C, PRELIM. 3C-5C; 14/03/2018 – 3D Systems 4Q Adj EPS 5c; 10/05/2018 – 3D Systems and Huntington lngalls Industries Partner to Transform U.S. Navy Shipbuilding; 14/03/2018 – 3D SYSTEMS 4Q GROSS MARGIN +48.2%, EST. +47.9%; 02/04/2018 – 3D Systems Delivering on Prototyping to Production Promise – Highlighting Customer Applications at AMUG 2018

Oslo Asset Management Asa, which manages about $445.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sm Energy Co (NYSE:SM) by 77,304 shares to 2.49M shares, valued at $43.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pdc Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 82,310 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.07M shares, and has risen its stake in Qep Res Inc (NYSE:QEP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Agf Invests reported 10,821 shares. Reilly Advsrs Llc holds 0.84% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) or 42,392 shares. Eulav Asset Mngmt invested in 0.23% or 37,000 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd has 0.03% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 113,508 shares. Wellington Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.11% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). 22,950 were accumulated by Mitchell Gru. Hexavest reported 0.19% stake. Bluemountain Cap Management Lc accumulated 0.02% or 10,952 shares. Northeast Investment Mngmt reported 44,866 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Management Ltd stated it has 6,807 shares. Bangor Financial Bank has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). First Hawaiian State Bank holds 4,386 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Millennium Management Lc owns 899,965 shares. Korea Invest owns 213,646 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 0.09% stake.

Sg Americas Securities Llc, which manages about $10.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wintrust Finl Corp Com (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 48,049 shares to 6,394 shares, valued at $431,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exelon Corp Com (NYSE:EXC) by 56,589 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,885 shares, and cut its stake in Irhythm Technologies Inc Com.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold DDD shares while 48 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 80.47 million shares or 1.46% more from 79.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Numerixs Investment Technology invested 0.01% in 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD). Howe & Rusling Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 40 shares. Prudential Fincl owns 183,492 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 553,685 shares. Villere St Denis J And Ltd holds 3.07% in 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) or 4.36 million shares. Ing Groep Nv invested 0% of its portfolio in 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD). Aqr Capital Management Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 35,113 shares. Creative Planning holds 0% or 32,603 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Port Assocs Limited Liability Company has 221,029 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Company reported 245,695 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Millennium Management Lc has 0% invested in 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) for 112,461 shares. Service Automobile Association reported 0% stake. Raymond James & Associate reported 0% of its portfolio in 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0% of its portfolio in 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) for 87,231 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 6,446 shares.

