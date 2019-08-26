Oslo Asset Management Asa Position In Parsley Energy (PE) Was Has Increased; S&T Bank Has Cut Stake in Tetra Tech (TTEK) by $559,851 as Share Value Rose

Oslo Asset Management Asa increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 10.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa bought 159,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The institutional investor held 1.66 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.07 million, up from 1.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $16.4. About 2.42M shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500.

S&T Bank decreased its stake in Tetra Tech Inc (TTEK) by 5.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&T Bank sold 9,489 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.43% . The institutional investor held 153,537 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.15M, down from 163,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&T Bank who had been investing in Tetra Tech Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.87% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $79.62. About 222,041 shares traded. Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) has risen 32.22% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TTEK News: 23/04/2018 – Tetra Tech Releases Annual Sustainability Report Card and Announces Membership in UN Global Compact; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Raises Dividend to 12c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Tetra Tech Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTEK); 23/05/2018 – TETRA Technologies, Inc. and CSI Compressco LP Announce 2018 Investor Day Conference; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q Rev $532.8M; 02/05/2018 – TETRA TECH 2Q NET REV. $532.4M, EST. $513.7M; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Adds Tetra Tech, Exits Crown Holdings: 13F; 02/05/2018 – TETRA TECH 2Q ONGOING EPS 54C, EST. 51C

S&T Bank, which manages about $444.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (NYSE:QUAD) by 219,635 shares to 736,738 shares, valued at $8.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 13,447 shares in the quarter, for a total of 273,012 shares, and has risen its stake in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold TTEK shares while 73 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 44.84 million shares or 1.14% less from 45.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caxton Assoc Lp has 0.04% invested in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Signaturefd Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Moody Bancorporation Trust Division reported 95 shares stake. The Maryland-based Price T Rowe Associate Md has invested 0% in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Raymond James Serv Advsr has invested 0% of its portfolio in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Ls Investment Ltd Company reported 1,645 shares. The Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). 37,982 were reported by Aqr Mgmt Llc. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% or 77,303 shares in its portfolio. Pictet Asset Mngmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) for 197,088 shares. Comerica National Bank & Trust holds 0.03% or 57,959 shares. 42,314 were reported by Thrivent For Lutherans. Metropolitan Life Ins Communications holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) for 35,934 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 0% stake. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc invested in 60,800 shares or 0.89% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,250 are owned by Daiwa Secs Group Incorporated Inc. Moreover, Oslo Asset As has 7.19% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Caymus Partners Lp accumulated 786,315 shares. Moreover, Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Capital Fund Mgmt stated it has 165,918 shares. United Kingdom-based Investec Asset has invested 0.02% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Proshare Lc, Maryland-based fund reported 15,852 shares. Voya Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Moreover, Millennium Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.29% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Renaissance Technologies Ltd Company has 2.07M shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Nordea Inv Management has 9,540 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Limited Liability Com invested 0.27% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Financial Bank Of New York Mellon has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Comerica Natl Bank stated it has 11,311 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

