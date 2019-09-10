Oslo Asset Management Asa Position in Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Has Cut by $1.25 Million; As Patterson Cos (PDCO) Market Valuation Declined, Holder American International Group Lowered Its Position

American International Group Inc decreased its stake in Patterson Cos Inc (PDCO) by 10.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc sold 26,426 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.01% . The institutional investor held 215,624 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.71M, down from 242,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Patterson Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.72B market cap company. The stock increased 5.03% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $17.97. About 1.69M shares traded or 31.12% up from the average. Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) has declined 18.42% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCO News: 10/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Patterson Companies, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 29, 2018 (PDCO); 26/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Patterson Companies, Inc. Shareholder; 13/03/2018 – Patterson Companies Elects Robert C. Frenzel to Board of Directors; 22/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Patterson; 22/04/2018 – DJ Patterson Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PDCO); 09/03/2018 – Signet, Patterson and Chesapeake Join MidCap 400; 29/03/2018 – PATTERSON COMPANIES SAYS ENTERED NOTE PURCHASE AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MARCH 29, 2018 – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – Patterson Companies Named to Fortune 500 List for Second Consecutive Year; 04/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) and; 03/05/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of May 29 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Securities Class Action Against Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO)

Oslo Asset Management Asa decreased its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR) by 2.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa analyzed 156,181 shares as the company's stock declined 41.85% . The institutional investor held 5.08 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.73M, down from 5.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Gulfport Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $439.50 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $3.01. About 8.02 million shares traded or 61.56% up from the average. Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has declined 66.19% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.19% the S&P500.

American International Group Inc, which manages about $26.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tyson Foods Inc Cl A (NYSE:TSN) by 196,229 shares to 333,624 shares, valued at $23.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ofg Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 49,656 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,309 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Russell Mid Cap Growth (IWP).

Analysts await Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 10.26% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.39 per share. PDCO’s profit will be $33.58 million for 12.84 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Patterson Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold PDCO shares while 74 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 86.53 million shares or 1.78% less from 88.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tudor Investment Et Al has 0.04% invested in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Kbc Gru Nv stated it has 7,390 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership invested 0% in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Prospector Prtnrs Lc owns 290,375 shares. Bessemer Grp holds 0% or 6,300 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management has invested 0.06% in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance Mngmt has invested 0% in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Advisors Asset Mngmt reported 0.35% of its portfolio in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). New York-based D E Shaw has invested 0.03% in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 186,872 shares. Prudential Fin Incorporated invested 0% in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). 7,102 were reported by Advisory Ser Network Ltd Co. Perkins Capital holds 36,775 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Aperio Llc reported 0.01% in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Goldman Sachs Group reported 1.28 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 26 investors sold GPOR shares while 76 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 156.57 million shares or 3.37% less from 162.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Firefly Value Ptnrs Lp, New York-based fund reported 9.73M shares. Oxbow Advisors Limited Liability reported 15,000 shares. Element Management Limited Liability Com stated it has 44,760 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The Pennsylvania-based Brinker has invested 0.02% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Pinebridge Invests Lp invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Zwj Counsel invested in 0.23% or 355,437 shares. Shell Asset owns 40,955 shares. Boston Ltd Company reported 92,875 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt Inc invested in 982,959 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Walthausen Co has 1.06% invested in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) for 1.02M shares. Boston holds 0.01% or 791,748 shares in its portfolio. Point72 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 565,800 shares stake. Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De owns 0% invested in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) for 1.05 million shares. 1.27M were accumulated by Prudential Inc. Profund Advisors Lc owns 17,436 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.26 earnings per share, down 46.94% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.49 per share. GPOR’s profit will be $37.96M for 2.89 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Gulfport Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.81% EPS growth.

Oslo Asset Management Asa, which manages about $445.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) by 25,000 shares to 995,958 shares, valued at $17.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 159,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.66 million shares, and has risen its stake in Oasis Pete Inc (NYSE:OAS).

Since August 30, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $169,600 activity. The insider Wood David M. bought $97,600. $36,300 worth of stock was bought by Craine Patrick K. on Friday, August 30.