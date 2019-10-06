Oslo Asset Management Asa Maintains Stake in Oasis Pete (OAS); As Hannon Armstrong Sustainable (HASI) Share Value Rose, Holder Eagle Boston Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Position

Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable (HASI) by 34.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc sold 14,005 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.55% . The institutional investor held 26,482 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $746,000, down from 40,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $28.54. About 318,127 shares traded or 12.73% up from the average. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) has risen 40.91% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HASI News: 19/04/2018 – Hannon Armstrong and CounterPointe Expand Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) Partnership to Capitalize on Marke; 16/03/2018 HANNON ARMSTRONG HASI.N : UBS STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $21; 03/05/2018 – Hannon Armstrong 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 24/04/2018 – Exclusive – Ex-Hannon Armstrong treasurer takes new role; 03/05/2018 – HANNON ARMSTRONG SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE – IS PROVIDING GUIDANCE FOR ANNUAL CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH OF 2% TO 6% FOR 2018 COMPARED TO 2017; 03/05/2018 – HANNON ARMSTRONG SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE – EXPECTS CORE EARNINGS/SHARE GROWTH, ON COMPOUNDED ANNUAL BASIS OVER NEXT 3 YEARS, IN 2% TO 6% RANGE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infras, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HASI); 09/05/2018 – Hannon Armstrong Short-Interest Ratio Rises 11% to 23 Days; 19/04/2018 – Hannon Armstrong and CounterPointe Expand Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) Partnership to Capitalize on Market Growth

Oslo Asset Management Asa increased its stake in Oasis Pete Inc (OAS) by 16.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa bought 1.11 million shares as the company’s stock declined 15.01% . The institutional investor held 7.72 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.83M, up from 6.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Oasis Pete Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.17. About 10.42 million shares traded. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has declined 60.18% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.18% the S&P500. Some Historical OAS News: 22/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18; 21/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $13 FROM $9; 07/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA $38.2M, EST. $224.4M; 14/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EPS 10C, EST. 8.0C; 16/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 8; 13/03/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11 FROM $10; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Oasis Petroleum’s Proposed Senior Notes B3; 30/04/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM IN AMENDED REVOLVING CREDIT PACT; 15/05/2018 – Paulson & Co Inc. Exits Position in Oasis Petroleum

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $85,500 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 42 investors sold OAS shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 262.38 million shares or 10.01% less from 291.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Hap Trading Limited Company has 0.02% invested in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 43,561 shares. Prudential Financial Incorporated reported 1.21 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Comml Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 2.15 million shares. Moreover, Royal National Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Cornerstone Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 697 shares stake. 3.58M are held by Point72 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership. Verition Fund Management Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Moore Capital Management Ltd Partnership accumulated 400,000 shares. Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 3.79M shares. Macquarie reported 6.12M shares. Susquehanna International Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Wells Fargo Com Mn holds 0% or 441,115 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 99,403 shares stake. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 4.53M shares.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $51,045 activity.

Analysts await Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.32 EPS, up 3.23% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.31 per share. HASI’s profit will be $20.98M for 22.30 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.61 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 16 investors sold HASI shares while 41 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 43.36 million shares or 4.98% more from 41.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 292,258 shares stake. Gsa Cap Prns Ltd Liability Partnership holds 31,823 shares. Jag Cap Ltd Llc owns 23,213 shares. Aperio Grp Incorporated Ltd accumulated 0% or 14,771 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Communication reported 422,048 shares stake. Cambridge Investment Rech Advisors owns 53,037 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Com has invested 0% in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI). Trillium Asset Lc stated it has 0.6% in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI). Hussman Strategic Advisors owns 100,000 shares for 0.79% of their portfolio. Hollow Brook Wealth Mngmt Lc holds 7,406 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Hanson And Doremus Inv reported 130 shares stake. First Trust LP holds 324,251 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 10,084 are owned by Raymond James Financial Service Advsrs. Boston Common Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 266,718 shares. Clarivest Asset Llc accumulated 61,431 shares or 0.03% of the stock.