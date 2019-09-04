Oslo Asset Management Asa Maintains Position in Devon Energy (DVN); Cvs Health (CVS) Stock Value Declined While Rodgers Brothers Boosted Stake

Rodgers Brothers Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 185.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rodgers Brothers Inc bought 15,128 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 23,268 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, up from 8,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $60.69. About 5.37 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 28/03/2018 – Walgreens retail sales decline overshadows pharmacy business strength; 21/03/2018 – CVS Health Launches Two Initiatives in New Hampshire to Combat Opioid Abuse; 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS TRUMP “VERY WELL INFORMED” ABOUT FDA ACTIONS; 14/03/2018 – The BCBS Institute will test the pharmacy rides at select Walgreens locations in Chicago and select CVS locations in Pittsburgh; 22/03/2018 – CVS Health Receives NCQA Utilization Management Accreditation; 19/04/2018 – CVS Keeps It Real and Unveils Biggest Beauty Campaign Ever; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 parent forecast; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Kevin Hourican as President of CVS Pharmacy; 09/03/2018 – Blockbuster CVS Sale Masks Turmoil in U.S. Corporate Bond Market; 09/03/2018 – Correction to CVS Bond Sale Story on March 6

Oslo Asset Management Asa increased its stake in Devon Energy Corp (DVN) by 20.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa bought 231,836 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.20% . The institutional investor held 1.34 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.21 million, up from 1.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Devon Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $22.09. About 6.61 million shares traded or 0.38% up from the average. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 40.08% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 15/05/2018 – BRIDGEWATER REDUCED EIX, ENDP, DVN IN 1Q: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Devon Energy Announces Tender Offers for up to $1.0 Billion Aggregate Purchase Price for Certain Outstanding Debt Securities an; 21/03/2018 – Devon Energy Announces Pricing of Tender Offers; 26/03/2018 – DEVON CEO DAVE HAGER COMMENTS IN INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 21/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY BOOSTS NOTES TENDER OFFERS FROM $1B; 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY BOOSTS CASH DIV 33% REPORTS $1.0B SHARE-REPURCHASE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Devon Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DVN); 10/04/2018 – DEVON ENERGY SAYS STAFF CUTS WILL OCCUR ‘IN THE WEEKS AHEAD’; 26/03/2018 – DEVON SEES FIRST PRODUCTION IN SHOWBOAT IN 2Q 2018; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK AT Ba1

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.52 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold DVN shares while 205 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 310.04 million shares or 8.55% less from 339.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Nomura Asset Limited has 0.02% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Perella Weinberg Prns Mngmt LP has 0.57% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 379,181 shares. Endurance Wealth stated it has 72,590 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Llc owns 18,304 shares. San Francisco Sentry Group (Ca) stated it has 74 shares. 13,416 were accumulated by Bluecrest Capital Mgmt Limited. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Liability accumulated 1.33 million shares. 390,572 are owned by Axa. Signaturefd Limited Liability Com reported 2,569 shares. Marketfield Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 129,688 shares for 1.74% of their portfolio. Td Mngmt Ltd holds 0% or 201 shares in its portfolio. Natixis LP has 0.08% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 307,331 shares. Moreover, Meeder Asset Management Inc has 0% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 823 shares. Fdx Advisors has 10,155 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Arbiter Prtnrs Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.18% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Lc accumulated 151,784 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Llc holds 0.23% or 44,205 shares in its portfolio. Stevens Mgmt Lp owns 212,461 shares. Taylor Asset Incorporated holds 0.17% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 4,700 shares. Monetary Group accumulated 19,479 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Brighton Jones holds 0.07% or 9,971 shares in its portfolio. Jackson Wealth Limited Liability Corp, a Florida-based fund reported 24,191 shares. Eqis Mgmt stated it has 19,979 shares. Yorktown Mngmt And Rech Comm accumulated 22,700 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Wade G W holds 0.75% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 146,246 shares. Martingale Asset Management Lp accumulated 5,081 shares or 0% of the stock. First Personal Fincl holds 0.37% or 22,405 shares. Hilton Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 200 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 1.51M shares. Gulf Int Bancorp (Uk) Ltd has 0.29% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $633,621 activity. On Friday, March 8 the insider DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016. $101,821 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO on Monday, March 11. Shares for $531,800 were bought by BROWN C DAVID II.

Rodgers Brothers Inc, which manages about $300.54 million and $351.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 8,835 shares to 29,640 shares, valued at $2.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 17,390 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,400 shares, and cut its stake in Ii (NASDAQ:IIVI).