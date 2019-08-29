Oslo Asset Management Asa Lowered Its Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Stake by $1.25 Million; Wedgewood Partners Boosted Holding in C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) as Market Valuation Rose

Oslo Asset Management Asa decreased its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR) by 2.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa sold 156,181 shares as the company’s stock declined 41.85% . The institutional investor held 5.08 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.73 million, down from 5.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Gulfport Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $427.18 million market cap company. The stock increased 7.20% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $2.68. About 2.63 million shares traded. Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has declined 66.19% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GPOR News: 26/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corporation to Sell its 25% Interest in Strike Force Midstream LLC for $175 Million; 26/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q Net $90.1M; 25/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP – AMENDMENT DECREASED APPLICABLE RATE FOR ALL LOANS BY 0.25%; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Raises Gulfport Energy, Reflects Steady Improvement in Leverage and Capital Efficiency Metrics Through 1Q; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q EPS 50c; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q Rev $325.4M; 25/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP – ON MAY 21, 2018 ENTERED INTO A TWELFTH AMENDMENT TO ITS SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q Adj EPS 56c; 16/03/2018 – Rep. Palazzo: Congressman Palazzo Recognizes Gulfport Navy Veteran on House Floor

Wedgewood Partners Inc increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) by 5.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedgewood Partners Inc bought 37,009 shares as the company's stock rose 3.72% . The institutional investor held 657,830 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.22M, up from 620,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc who had been investing in C.H. Robinson Worldwide for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $83.99. About 616,035 shares traded. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has declined 7.45% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.45% the S&P500.



Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,985 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.68, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold CHRW shares while 135 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 113.75 million shares or 4.32% less from 118.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cleararc reported 0.05% stake. Pinebridge LP invested 0.29% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Natixis reported 236,826 shares. Btim Corporation reported 86,594 shares. Jlb And Associates Inc stated it has 7,196 shares. Suntrust Banks invested in 0.04% or 95,907 shares. Schroder Inv Management Grp has invested 0.04% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Capital Fund Sa invested in 6,948 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Leavell Invest Mngmt owns 4,662 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny has invested 0.06% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Point72 Asset Management LP has 0.02% invested in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Strs Ohio holds 16,535 shares. Oppenheimer & holds 2,405 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.15% or 54,651 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 410,073 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Wedgewood Partners Inc, which manages about $5.30 billion and $1.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 135,615 shares to 557,859 shares, valued at $40.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 129,493 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 525,139 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Holdings.



