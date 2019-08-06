Oslo Asset Management Asa Lifted Pdc Energy (PDCE) Holding; Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) Sentiment Is 1.73

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.63, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 26 active investment managers started new or increased holdings, while 15 decreased and sold equity positions in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT. The active investment managers in our database now have: 7.62 million shares, down from 7.78 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 13 Increased: 12 New Position: 14.

Oslo Asset Management Asa increased Pdc Energy Inc (PDCE) stake by 8.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oslo Asset Management Asa acquired 82,310 shares as Pdc Energy Inc (PDCE)’s stock declined 31.09%. The Oslo Asset Management Asa holds 1.07 million shares with $43.34 million value, up from 982,981 last quarter. Pdc Energy Inc now has $1.71 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $25.72. About 210,058 shares traded. PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) has declined 54.51% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.51% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCE News: 22/04/2018 – DJ PDC Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PDCE); 14/05/2018 – PDC Energy Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – MANGROVE CAPITAL REDUCED PDCE IN 1Q: 13F; 25/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY INC – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES COMPANY’S THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MAY 21, 2013; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: PDC ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION REPORTED IN ERROR; 21/05/2018 – PDC Energy Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – PDC Brands Appoints John F. Owen as Chief Fincl Officer; 24/05/2018 – $4.5 Billion PDC Drill Bits Market by Type, Size of PDC Cutter, Number of Blades and Region – Global Forecast to 2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY 1Q ADJ EBITDA $190.1M, EST. $182.8M; 02/05/2018 – PDC Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 20c

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. The company has market cap of $138.48 million. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities , including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade. It currently has negative earnings. The firm has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

More notable recent Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) CEO Larry Penn on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 29, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Aflac, Apple, Chipotle, Coca-Cola, Dell, Dish, Gilead, McDonaldâ€™s, Starbucks and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Three Genesis HealthCare Centers Earn 2019 Silver National Quality Awards – GlobeNewswire” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Blackstone Group L.P. holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT for 3.10 million shares. West Family Investments Inc. owns 36,573 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ares Management Llc has 0.06% invested in the company for 79,263 shares. The Michigan-based State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.06% in the stock. Gsa Capital Partners Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 26,951 shares.

The stock increased 0.55% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.99. About 7,872 shares traded. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) has risen 1.70% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EARN News: 03/05/2018 – Ellington Residential Mtg 1Q Loss/Shr 30c; 24/05/2018 – Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences; 07/03/2018 Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Announces Dividend for the First Quarter of 2018; 14/03/2018 – Football Rumors: WR Bruce Ellington Re-Signs With Texans; 07/05/2018 – GUANGDONG ELLINGTON ELECTRONICS TECHNOLOGY 603328.SS SAYS CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER PLANS TO CUT UP TO 6.0 PCT STAKE IN THE COMPANY BETWEEN MAY 29 AND NOV 24; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EARN); 03/05/2018 – ELLINGTON RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE REIT – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE DECREASED TO $13.90 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, FROM $14.45 AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 20/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Key Energy Services, XOMA, Goldman Sachs BDC, Echo Global Logistics, Ellington R

More notable recent PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Earnings Preview: PDC Energy (PDCE) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Some PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shareholders Have Copped A Big 53% Share Price Drop – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About PDC Energy Inc (PDCE) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “PDC Energy Files Investor Presentation Nasdaq:PDCE – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold PDCE shares while 65 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 64.75 million shares or 7.66% less from 70.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Corp holds 0% in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) or 5,300 shares. Moreover, Amer Assets Inv Management Lc has 0.07% invested in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Royal Bancshares Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) for 54,794 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 2 shares. Perella Weinberg Prns Cap Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.05% or 26,463 shares in its portfolio. State Bank Of Montreal Can holds 38,413 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsrs stated it has 0.03% in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Fmr Ltd Llc owns 3.99M shares. Agf Investments invested 0% in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). 37,979 are owned by Glenmede Tru Com Na. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 39,401 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Lc has 0.02% invested in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) for 9,800 shares. Wedge Capital Mngmt L Lp Nc reported 130,321 shares. Woodstock Corporation reported 0.12% in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Jefferies Limited Liability Corp holds 3 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 selling transactions for $328,000 activity. Lauck Lance sold $22,500 worth of stock. Shares for $373,000 were bought by Ellis Mark E.

Among 6 analysts covering PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. PDC Energy had 13 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Williams Capital Group with “Buy” on Thursday, February 28. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy”. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $40 target in Thursday, February 28 report. The stock of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by M Partners. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup.