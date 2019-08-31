Oslo Asset Management Asa Lifted Noble Energy (NBL) Position; Miller Howard Investments Stake in Anadarko Pete Com (APC) Has Increased by $755,775

Oslo Asset Management Asa increased its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NBL) by 36.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa bought 282,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.14% . The institutional investor held 1.04 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.83M, up from 762,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Noble Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $22.58. About 4.15 million shares traded. Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has declined 39.01% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.01% the S&P500. Some Historical NBL News: 30/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY ELECTS BARBARA J. DUGANIER TO BOARD; 10/05/2018 – Apache Corp. and Noble Energy to Anchor EPIC Crude Oil Pipeline; 10/05/2018 – EPIC MIDSTREAM: APACHE & NOBLE ENERGY TO ANCHOR PIPELINE; 21/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC NBL.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $44 FROM $40; 01/05/2018 – Noble Energy 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 30/05/2018 – Noble Energy Elects Barbara J. Duganier to Board of Directors; 29/03/2018 – Noble Energy to Host Conference Call and Webcast on May 1; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ESTIMATES INCREMENTAL 600B CF GROSS NATURAL GAS EQUIV; 21/05/2018 – Noble EnergyRachel Clingman Joins Noble Energy Senior Leadership Team as General Counsel; 21/03/2018 – Noble Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Miller Howard Investments Inc increased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp Com (APC) by 22.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Howard Investments Inc bought 16,795 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The institutional investor held 92,807 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.22 million, up from 76,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21 million shares traded or 174.87% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 04/04/2018 – MIDSTATES PETROLEUM – AS PER SALE AGREEMENT, CO’S UNIT TO SELL SUBSTANTIALLY ALL ITS WELLS, RELATED LEASES LOCATED IN ANADARKO BASIN IN TEXAS, OKLAHOMA; 27/03/2018 – The Punch Newspapers: BREAKING: Buhari declares tenure extension of APC chairman, others as Illegal; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS MARATHON OIL, ANADARKO PETROLEUM, NOBLE ENERGY, VIPER ENERGY, EXTRACTION OIL & GAS AMONG TOP E&P PICKS; 09/05/2018 – Mitsui expects investment decision on Mozambique LNG project in FY2018/19; 01/05/2018 – ANADARKO 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 40C; 01/05/2018 – Anadarko Pete 1Q EPS 22c; 01/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum 1Q Net $121M; 02/05/2018 – ANADARKO ‘MOTIVATED’ TO ADD MORE BUYBACKS IF CASH FLOWS PERSIST; 15/05/2018 – Anadarko at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Colombia jumps into Latam oil auction wave, to award blocks in April

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold NBL shares while 122 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 465.57 million shares or 0.92% more from 461.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ci Invs Inc reported 0.02% stake. Carmignac Gestion reported 882,919 shares. Dimensional Fund LP reported 6.19M shares. Baldwin Investment Management Limited holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) for 10,750 shares. Franklin Resources holds 0.01% or 594,222 shares. Schroder Investment Mngmt Gru Inc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Invesco Limited holds 0.14% or 16.48 million shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Loomis Sayles And Co LP reported 190,821 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 12,050 were reported by Fruth Investment Mgmt. Gargoyle Advisor stated it has 0.35% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Capstone Inv Ltd Co invested in 0% or 13,173 shares. Key Group (Cayman) invested in 6.86% or 3.96M shares. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability Company, a Georgia-based fund reported 273 shares. Corecommodity Management Ltd Co reported 0.68% stake.

More notable recent Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Noble Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:NBL) Path To Profitability – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Noble Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Unnavigable Midstream – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Noble Energy Inc (NBL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer And Co accumulated 82,004 shares. Bancshares has 0.01% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 20,688 shares. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt accumulated 20,567 shares or 0.65% of the stock. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.03% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 51,574 shares. Moreover, Tudor Corp Et Al has 0.1% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 53,927 shares. Intact Invest Mngmt owns 0.06% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 39,700 shares. C M Bidwell & Associate Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Riggs Asset Managment Com has 0% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 50 shares. New York-based Brown Brothers Harriman & has invested 0% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0.09% stake. Goldman Sachs Grp invested in 0.03% or 2.13M shares. Federated Invsts Pa reported 120,129 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Regions Financial Corp holds 0.01% or 19,368 shares. Jane Street Group Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 106,984 shares. Barclays Public Llc holds 1.88M shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.