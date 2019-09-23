Oslo Asset Management Asa Lifted Noble Energy (NBL) Holding by $2.72 Million; Gladstone Commercial Corp. (GOOD) Shareholder Albert D Mason Decreased Position by $315,798 as Stock Price Declined

Albert D Mason Inc decreased its stake in Gladstone Commercial Corp. (GOOD) by 23.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albert D Mason Inc sold 15,038 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.75% . The institutional investor held 48,649 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.03 million, down from 63,687 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albert D Mason Inc who had been investing in Gladstone Commercial Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $732.86M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $23. About 235,313 shares traded or 90.85% up from the average. Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) has risen 9.25% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.25% the S&P500. Some Historical GOOD News: 01/05/2018 – Gladstone Commercial 1Q EPS 6c; 01/05/2018 – Gladstone Commercial 1Q FFO 40c/Shr; 16/04/2018 – LNG SAYS GLADSTONE LNG SALE PACT EXECUTED W/ 3RD-PARTY BUYER; 23/04/2018 – DJ Gladstone Commercial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GOOD); 10/04/2018 – Gladstone Commercial Corporation Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for April, May and June 2018, and First Quarter Ended Mar; 30/04/2018 – Gladstone Commercial Corporation Earnings Call and Webcast Information; 12/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within GDS HOLDINGS, California Water Service Group Holding, Gladstone Commercial, Ocean Rig U; 27/04/2018 – Peapack Gladstone 1Q EPS 57c; 17/04/2018 – LNG LTD SAYS BUYER OF GLADSTONE LNG IS LNG QUEENSLAND PTY; 10/04/2018 – DoJ MO Western: Former Treasurer Pleads Guilty to Embezzling from Gladstone Firefighters Union

Oslo Asset Management Asa increased its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NBL) by 11.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa bought 123,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.14% . The institutional investor held 1.17M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.16 million, up from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Noble Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $23.15. About 7.73M shares traded or 43.06% up from the average. Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has declined 39.01% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.01% the S&P500. Some Historical NBL News: 12/04/2018 – Noble Energy Closes Sale of U.S. Gulf of Mexico Business; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Noble Energy Outlook To Stbl From Neg; Rtgs Affd; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 30/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY ELECTS BARBARA J. DUGANIER TO BOARD; 26/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS NOBLE ENERGY AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 29/03/2018 – Noble Energy to Host Conference Call and Webcast on May 1; 23/04/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 11C/SHR FROM 10C, EST. 13C; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS MARATHON OIL, ANADARKO PETROLEUM, NOBLE ENERGY, VIPER ENERGY, EXTRACTION OIL & GAS AMONG TOP E&P PICKS; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY-EXISTING PRODUCTION,PROCESSING FACILITIES IN PLACE AT ALEN PLATFORM,IN PUNTA EUROPA REQUIRE ONLY MINOR CHANGES TO PRODUCE,PROCESS ALEN GAS; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY – FINALIZED AGREEMENT WITH EPIC PIPELINE LP TO TRANSPORT CRUDE OIL FROM CO’S DELAWARE BASIN ACREAGE POSITION TO CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold NBL shares while 134 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 462.05 million shares or 0.75% less from 465.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Metropolitan Life stated it has 0.03% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). 2,680 are held by Prelude Mgmt Ltd. Gamco Et Al holds 0.01% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) or 81,050 shares. Cornerstone Advisors reported 0% stake. Prio Wealth LP has invested 0.02% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 0.01% invested in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) for 592,589 shares. Natixis Lp holds 220,816 shares. Pnc Financial Grp holds 49,115 shares. 127 are owned by Motco. Thomas White Intll reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Colony Grp Incorporated Ltd Company owns 114,298 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Lc reported 300 shares stake. Macquarie Limited reported 10,059 shares stake. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability invested in 71,925 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Tru Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) for 642,506 shares.

More notable recent Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) Investors Should Think About This Before Buying It For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Noble Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:NBL) Path To Profitability – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – Wall Street Rebounds to End Flat After Rate Cut – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Top exec talks strategy behind PDC Energy’s $1.7B deal for SRC Energy – Denver Business Journal” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Such Is Life: How Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) Shareholders Saw Their Shares Drop 62% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.65 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 14 investors sold GOOD shares while 26 reduced holdings. only 23 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 18.19 million shares or 10.37% more from 16.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prudential Financial holds 0% or 110,330 shares. The Georgia-based Invesco has invested 0% in Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD). Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% in Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD). Charles Schwab Mgmt holds 0.01% or 437,665 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability Company holds 1,143 shares. Moreover, Ameritas Investment Prns has 0% invested in Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD). Manufacturers Life The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 19,850 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) for 5,451 shares. Smith Asset Management Group Inc Lp holds 0% or 272 shares in its portfolio. Swiss National Bank & Trust stated it has 0% in Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD). Us Financial Bank De, Minnesota-based fund reported 1,116 shares. Moreover, Blackrock has 0% invested in Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) for 2.33M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 4,057 shares. Daiwa Grp Inc Inc Inc holds 0% in Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) or 4,800 shares. 33,663 are held by Stifel Corporation.

Analysts await Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.40 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.4 per share. GOOD’s profit will be $12.75 million for 14.38 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Gladstone Commercial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.26% EPS growth.