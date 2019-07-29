Oslo Asset Management Asa Lifted Its Position in Qep Res (QEP) by $5.85 Million as Shares Declined; Emerson Elec Co Com (EMR) Share Value Declined While Edgar Lomax Co Has Increased Its Holding

Edgar Lomax Co increased its stake in Emerson Elec Co Com (EMR) by 194.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgar Lomax Co bought 263,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 398,516 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.29M, up from 135,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgar Lomax Co who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $66.66. About 2.05M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 9.16% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 27/03/2018 – POWELL, EMERSON SIGN OIL DEALS WITH SAUDI ARABIA; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q Net $482M; 15/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs SIPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 05/15/2018; 05/03/2018 – EMERSON – AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE ALL TOTAL GEOSCIENTISTS WITH ACCESS TO CO’S PARADIGM E&P SOFTWARE PORTFOLIO; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees Acquisition Closing Within Next 90 Days; 23/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC TRAILING THREE-MONTH ORDERS UP 5% TO 10%; 29/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co vs IPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 05/04/2018 – Emerson College Survey: Esports as Bridge Between US and China; 19/04/2018 – BlueFin & Emerson Form Strategic Partnership to Deliver Roxar Gauge Technology to U.S. Gulf of Mexico Operators; 27/04/2018 – Carel expected to file IPO prospectus by next week

Oslo Asset Management Asa increased its stake in Qep Res Inc (QEP) by 13.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa bought 835,888 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6.99M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.48M, up from 6.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Qep Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.82. About 7.51M shares traded or 45.62% up from the average. QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) has declined 40.14% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.57% the S&P500. Some Historical QEP News: 25/04/2018 – QEP Resources 1Q Loss $53.6M; 09/05/2018 – Woodbridge International Closes Sale of Naturally Aged Flooring to Q.E.P. Co., Inc; 25/04/2018 – QEP Resources 1Q Rev $428.9M; 04/04/2018 – QEP REPORTS PURCHASE OF SOME PR FLOORS PTY ASSETS; 25/04/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC – “EXPECT TO COMPLETE AND PUT ON PRODUCTION NINE MORE NET WELLS THAN ORIGINALLY FORECASTED DURING 2018”; 25/04/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL OIL EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION 48.3 MMBOE – 51.9 MMBOE; 25/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: QEP Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 25/04/2018 – QEP 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 20C, EST. LOSS/SHR 19C; 25/04/2018 – QEP Resources 1Q Loss/Shr 22c; 03/04/2018 Q.E.P. Co., Inc. Announces Expansion of Its Board of Directors

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 205 were reported by Fred Alger Mgmt. 8,000 were reported by Yorktown Management & Rech Incorporated. Holt Capital Ltd Llc Dba Holt Capital Ptnrs LP invested in 21,665 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Private Wealth Advsrs stated it has 5,351 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Cannell Peter B Company stated it has 0.07% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). 41,563 were reported by Corbyn Mgmt Incorporated Md. Cadence Fincl Bank Na has 7,587 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership invested 0.01% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Trust Department Mb National Bank & Trust N A holds 6,050 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Ltd invested in 20,270 shares. Burke And Herbert Commercial Bank And invested 0.36% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Guardian Life Insurance Of America reported 0.02% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). California-based Kcm Investment Advsr Limited Com has invested 0.1% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Lc holds 1,011 shares. Longer Invs has invested 1.83% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Edgar Lomax Co, which manages about $1.38 billion and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.35M shares to 332,273 shares, valued at $17.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG) by 331,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 156,411 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO).