Oslo Asset Management Asa Lifted Its Oasis Pete (OAS) Holding by $5.54 Million; Lockheed Martin Com (LMT) Holder Mcmillion Capital Management Decreased Its Position as Stock Value Rose

Oslo Asset Management Asa increased its stake in Oasis Pete Inc (OAS) by 16.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa bought 1.11M shares as the company’s stock declined 15.01% . The institutional investor held 7.72M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.83 million, up from 6.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Oasis Pete Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $3.86. About 13.69M shares traded or 10.58% up from the average. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has declined 60.18% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.18% the S&P500. Some Historical OAS News: 27/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EPS 10C, EST. 8.0C; 30/04/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM IN AMENDED REVOLVING CREDIT PACT; 15/05/2018 – Paulson & Co Inc. Exits Position in Oasis Petroleum; 20/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 21/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $13 FROM $9; 22/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18; 21/03/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: OASIS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA REPORTED IN ERROR; 07/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA $38.2M, EST. $224.4M

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp Com (LMT) by 7.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc sold 892 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 10,270 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.73 million, down from 11,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $387.67. About 1.16 million shares traded or 6.90% up from the average. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 17/05/2018 – Pfister Energy Completes Production On Lockheed Martin’s Largest Solar Field; 12/04/2018 – F-35 Completes Most Comprehensive Flight Test Program in Aviation History; 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN SAYS TURKEY HAS A PROGRAM OF 100 F35 AIRCRAFT; FIRST AIRCRAFT ROLLOUT IN A COUPLE OF WEEKS – BERNSTEIN CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED 1Q EPS $4.02; 19/03/2018 – LOCKHEED WINS $522 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET W/BOEING, RAYTHEON, LMT, GENERALDYNAMICS; 03/04/2018 – Sikorsky Celebrates 30 Years of Black Hawk Helicopter Operations in Latin America; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT.N AND GENERAL ATOMICS COULD SEE DRONE SALES INCREASE AFTER NEW EXPORT POLICY…; 21/03/2018 – Northstar Electronics, Inc.’s (NEIK) Progress Update; 19/04/2018 – TRUMP ADMINISTRATION’S NEW ARMS EXPORT POLICY SEEKS TO INCREASE SALES OF MILITARY DRONES TO U.S. ALLIES

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 42 investors sold OAS shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 262.38 million shares or 10.01% less from 291.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Principal Gp Inc Inc has 0.01% invested in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 1.19M shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 0.01% or 92,000 shares. Moreover, Prudential has 0.01% invested in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 1.21 million shares. 47,537 were reported by Amalgamated Bancshares. Citadel Ltd Com invested 0.03% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Invesco Ltd invested in 0% or 1.09M shares. Hsbc Holding Public Ltd Co stated it has 0% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Comerica Fincl Bank accumulated 155,703 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hap Trading Lc, a New York-based fund reported 43,561 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 46,700 shares stake. Shelton Capital Mgmt owns 20,091 shares. First Tru Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 344,028 shares. Creative Planning holds 1.03M shares. Gotham Asset Ltd Liability accumulated 135,095 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 1.62 million shares.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $85,500 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 53 investors sold LMT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 155 funds opened positions while 386 raised stakes. 214.02 million shares or 0.03% less from 214.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ls Invest Advsr Limited Company holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 4,059 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.03% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al holds 5,981 shares. Alphamark Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.15% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 952 shares. Of Vermont has 12,525 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Wms Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1,142 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Brown Advisory Inc reported 0.03% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Duncker Streett Inc holds 0.21% or 2,573 shares in its portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability has 0.05% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 3,703 shares. Cleararc Capital invested in 0.36% or 3,334 shares. Rmb Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.06% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Gotham Asset Ltd Liability Corp holds 109,368 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Opus Management holds 2,000 shares. Rothschild Invest Corporation Il, Illinois-based fund reported 7,983 shares. Pacific Glob Com, California-based fund reported 1,683 shares.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $509,534 activity.