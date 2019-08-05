Oslo Asset Management Asa Increased Parsley Energy (PE) Stake by $3.02 Million; Wasatch Advisors Lowered Holding in Ferro (FOE) by $755,478

Wasatch Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Ferro Corp (FOE) by 19.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wasatch Advisors Inc sold 41,971 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.73% . The institutional investor held 176,879 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35M, down from 218,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc who had been investing in Ferro Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $993.02M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.04% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $12.12. About 926,391 shares traded or 41.98% up from the average. Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) has declined 33.38% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FOE News: 26/04/2018 – FERRO CORP – WILL USE PROCEEDS TO REPAY OUTSTANDING BALANCES ON ITS PRIOR FACILITY; 15/05/2018 – MetalBulletin: FOCUS: Ferro-chrome quarterly benchmark still has its place in the short term; 19/04/2018 – Rackspace Names Jay Ferro SVP and Chief Customer Officer; 19/03/2018 – Michael Ferro Steps Down as Chairman of Tronc; 21/05/2018 – INDIAN METALS AND FERRO ALLOYS LTD IMFA.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 4.43 BLN RUPEES VS 5.94 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 24/04/2018 – INDIAN METALS AND FERRO ALLOYS LTD IMFA.NS SAYS AGITATION LED TO CO’S EMPLOYEES BEING UNABLE TO ATTEND DUTY; 19/04/2018 – INDIAN METALS AND FERRO ALLOYS LTD IMFA.NS – TAKING APPROPRIATE LEGAL ADVISE TO DETERMINE FUTURE COURSE OF ACTION; 26/04/2018 – FERRO CLOSED ON NEW $820M SENIOR-SECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY; 20/03/2018 – Michael Ferro Steps Down as Tronc’s Chairman; Accused of Unwanted Advances; 21/03/2018 – INDIAN METALS AND FERRO ALLOYS LTD IMFA.NS SAYS DECLARED AN INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 5 RUPEES PER SHARE

Oslo Asset Management Asa increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 10.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa bought 159,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The institutional investor held 1.66 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.07M, up from 1.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.71% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $14.16. About 8.36 million shares traded or 86.41% up from the average. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q REV. $392.7M, EST. $345.2M; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Adj EPS 31c; 15/05/2018 – Wexford Adds SM Energy, Exits Parsley Energy: 13F; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY SEEING SOME COST INFLATION DUE TO LABOR TIGHTNESS: CFO; 13/03/2018 PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 23/04/2018 – Parsley Energy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 24C; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $35; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS AMENDMENT INCREASES BORROWING BASE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM $1.8 BLN TO $2.3 BLN, AMONG OTHER THINGS; 27/03/2018 – Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO

Since May 9, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $348,715 activity. The insider Thomas Peter T bought 17,000 shares worth $270,640.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold FOE shares while 53 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 83.51 million shares or 6.02% more from 78.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 0% or 227,663 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System, California-based fund reported 127,395 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.01% or 28,065 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability Com has 26,600 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Toth Fincl Advisory holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) for 2,380 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag holds 366,374 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Ls Investment Advsrs Lc has 0% invested in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) for 2,491 shares. Gotham Asset Lc has 51,590 shares. Punch And Assoc Inv Management holds 1.04% or 644,836 shares in its portfolio. 62,871 were reported by American Intll Grp Inc. Public Sector Pension Investment Board holds 0.01% or 76,300 shares in its portfolio. 209,556 were reported by Wilen Investment Corporation. 18,408 were reported by Campbell Newman Asset. Glenmede Trust Na owns 1.80M shares for 0.15% of their portfolio.

Wasatch Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.28B and $9.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lovesac Company by 46,238 shares to 547,510 shares, valued at $15.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cocrystal Pharma Inc by 710,112 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.09M shares, and has risen its stake in Neuronetics Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Encompass Capital Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1.44% or 997,967 shares. Schroder Investment Management Group reported 0.09% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Moody Savings Bank Division reported 79,885 shares stake. Korea Inv invested in 224,900 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Ltd Co owns 37,525 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Citigroup Incorporated has invested 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Susquehanna Intll Llp reported 399,329 shares. Spirit Of America Mngmt New York accumulated 127,550 shares. Legal & General Group Public Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). 671,870 were accumulated by Ubs Asset Americas. Sg Americas Limited has invested 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Castleark Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 20,600 shares. Moreover, Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 15,852 shares. Mesirow Fincl Investment Management owns 360,390 shares or 1.07% of their US portfolio. Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 979,558 shares.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $34,738 activity.