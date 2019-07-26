Oslo Asset Management Asa Increased Noble Energy (NBL) Position by $6.77 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Synchrony Financial (SYF) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Bridges Investment Management Decreased Its Holding

Oslo Asset Management Asa increased its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NBL) by 36.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa bought 282,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.04M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.83 million, up from 762,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Noble Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $20.64. About 2.01 million shares traded. Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has declined 31.44% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NBL News: 10/05/2018 – Noble Energy: Has Secured Firm Capacity for 100 Thousand Barrels of Oil Per Day (MBbl/d) for a 10-Yr Period; 30/05/2018 – Noble Energy Elects Barbara J. Duganier to Bd of Directors; 10/05/2018 – Apache Corp. and Noble Energy to Anchor EPIC Crude Oil Pipeline; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY REPORTS PACT TO PROGRESS DEVELOPMENT OF ALEN; 01/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 25C; 21/05/2018 – Rachel Clingman Joins Noble Energy Senior Leadership Team as General Counsel; 21/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC NBL.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $44 FROM $40; 21/03/2018 – Noble Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns B3 CFR to Fieldwood Energy; positive outlook; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY – FINALIZED AGREEMENT WITH EPIC PIPELINE LP TO TRANSPORT CRUDE OIL FROM CO’S DELAWARE BASIN ACREAGE POSITION TO CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS

Bridges Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Synchrony Financial (SYF) by 78.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc sold 180,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,317 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54 million, down from 228,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Synchrony Financial for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $36.68. About 1.27M shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 2.71% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.72% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 17/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Approves a Share-Repurchase Program of Up to $2.2 B Through June 30, 2019; 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY SEES SCALE AS ADVANTAGE OVER MARCUS, LENDINGCLUB: CEO; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO Says Tax Plan ‘Good for Us’ (Video); 15/05/2018 – Synchrony: At April 30, Adjusted Net Charge-Off Rate Was 6.4%; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO ‘Very Excited’ to Have Buffett’s Backing (Video); 15/03/2018 – Synchrony Financial: At Feb. 28, Net Charge-Offs As Percentage of Avg Loan Receivables 6.7%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Synchrony Financial, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYF); 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Synchrony’s 2018-1 Card Abs; 11/05/2018 – New Study Demonstrates Feasibility of Novel Mechanical Sensor in Medtronic Micra Transcatheter Pacing System to Detect Atrial Contractions and Restore AV Synchrony; 21/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold NBL shares while 122 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 465.57 million shares or 0.92% more from 461.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Frontier Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) for 1.87M shares. Ironwood reported 105 shares. Bessemer Group reported 0.02% stake. Raymond James Financial Advsrs Inc reported 0.01% stake. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd holds 915,729 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Stoneridge Invest Partners Ltd Liability Com has 50,187 shares. Wendell David Assocs Incorporated has 0.04% invested in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Utah Retirement owns 90,597 shares. Putnam Fl Management Company stated it has 161,657 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Farmers And Merchants Invs Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Aristotle Boston Limited Company holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) for 98,664 shares. Advisor Prns Limited Liability Co holds 10,950 shares. 942,676 are held by State Of Wisconsin Invest Board. Zwj Counsel has invested 0.57% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). California Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.03% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) or 1.04 million shares.

Bridges Investment Management Inc, which manages about $695.30M and $2.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 944 shares to 49,657 shares, valued at $16.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Svb Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 17,205 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,022 shares, and has risen its stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc.