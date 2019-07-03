Oslo Asset Management Asa Holding in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Lowered by $2.11 Million as Shares Rose; Bluestein R H & Company Stake in Eli Lilly & Co (LLY) Upped as Shares Declined

Bluestein R H & Company increased its stake in Eli Lilly & Co (LLY) by 215.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluestein R H & Company bought 144,669 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.37% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 211,651 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.46 million, up from 66,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluestein R H & Company who had been investing in Eli Lilly & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $114.2. About 1.97 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 39.18% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.75% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 16/04/2018 – BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM & LILLY REPORT AN ACADEMIC PACT WITH UNIVE; 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Pharm: SMC Confirmed Combination of RX-3117 and Abraxane Is Safe and Well Tolerated; 23/03/2018 – Amgen And Allergan Receive Positive CHMP Opinion For ABP 980 (Biosimilar Herceptin®) For The Treatment Of Three Types Of Cancer; 08/05/2018 – ELI LILLY SAYS THE 5 NOMINEES FOR DIRECTOR WERE ELECTED TO SERVE 3-YR TERMS ENDING IN 2021 BY VOTING SHAREHOLDERS AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING – SEC FILING; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 14/05/2018 – Eli Lilly to Pay $110 Million Upfront to AurKa Shareholders; 27/04/2018 – ADVANTAGENE – ITS INVESTIGATIONAL GMCI COMBINED WITH OPDIVO IS TO TREAT NEWLY DIAGNOSED MALIGNANT GLIOMA PATIENTS GETTING SURGERY WITH/WITHOUT TEMOZOLOMIDE; 15/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA- TRIAL COMPARED LYNPARZA WITH CHEMOTHERAPY FOR PATIENTS WITH GERMLINE BRCA-MUTATED HER2-NEGATIVE METASTATIC BREAST CANCER, MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 24/04/2018 – LLY COMMENTS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 08/05/2018 – Merck: Lynparza Tablets Receive EU Approval for the Treatment of Platinum-Sensitive Relapsed Ovarian Cancer

Oslo Asset Management Asa decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 5.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa sold 13,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 257,114 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.15M, down from 271,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.48% or $6.78 during the last trading session, reaching $144.5. About 2.03M shares traded or 7.81% up from the average. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 24.86% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.29% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS SEEING SOME PERMIAN OILFIELD SERVICE COST INFLATION; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Shuts Down Field After Fire; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS LIKELY TO INCREASE 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural: Expects Idle Compressors Can Be Used to Reinitiate Production in Late March, Early April; 09/04/2018 – PXD PLANS TO OPERATE 20 HORIZONTAL RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN IN ’18; 26/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $243 FROM $215; 02/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL SEES 2Q PRODUCTION 312 TO 322 MBOE/D; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 10; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER IN `EXCELLENT SHAPE’ ON PIPELINE TAKEAWAY: CEO DOVE

Bluestein R H & Company, which manages about $2.94 billion and $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 1,200 shares to 1,762 shares, valued at $503,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ibm Corp (NYSE:IBM) by 41,546 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,641 shares, and cut its stake in Bp Plc Sp Adr (NYSE:BP).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 9 sales for $151.46 million activity. On Wednesday, June 5 Smiley Joshua L bought $50,281 worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) or 426 shares. 4,000 shares were sold by Zulueta Alfonso G, worth $480,000 on Thursday, January 31.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kessler Investment Ltd Liability Company reported 4.24% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). 614,230 are held by Millennium Ltd Liability Corp. First National Trust invested in 44,692 shares or 0.58% of the stock. Hexavest has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Primecap Mgmt Ca invested 4.13% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). 1.21 million are held by Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Liability. Bank Hapoalim Bm accumulated 9,885 shares. Tompkins Finance stated it has 0.81% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Howe Rusling accumulated 4,589 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement stated it has 197,176 shares. The North Carolina-based Kingfisher Limited Co has invested 0.23% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Iowa Bank owns 1,592 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. 33,130 are held by Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct. Moreover, Baldwin Brothers Ma has 0.03% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 1,400 shares. Tru Department Mb Savings Bank N A has invested 0% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Oslo Asset Management Asa, which manages about $445.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) by 282,000 shares to 1.04M shares, valued at $25.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oasis Pete Inc (NYSE:OAS) by 224,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.61M shares, and has risen its stake in Qep Res Inc (NYSE:QEP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moore Management LP holds 25,000 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Legal General Group Plc owns 959,927 shares. Exane Derivatives reported 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Advisory Rech invested 0.45% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Amica Mutual holds 2,641 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Profund Ltd Liability Corporation holds 6,226 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership invested in 15 shares or 0% of the stock. Texas Capital Financial Bank Tx holds 1.54% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) or 5,559 shares. Waters Parkerson Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 101,708 shares. Dubuque Bancorp & Tru Communication, Iowa-based fund reported 33 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt reported 8 shares. Ashfield Prtn Limited Co holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 28,857 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Ltd Company stated it has 53 shares. Rafferty Asset Management invested in 18,083 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Fincl Bank Of America Corp De owns 0.03% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 1.31M shares.

Analysts await Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $2.32 EPS, up 64.54% or $0.91 from last year’s $1.41 per share. PXD’s profit will be $390.74 million for 15.57 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Pioneer Natural Resources Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.78% EPS growth.