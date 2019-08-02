Oslo Asset Management Asa Holding in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Has Decreased by $2.11 Million; Marco Investment Management Has Decreased Suntrust Bks (STI) Holding by $466,100

Marco Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (STI) by 23.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marco Investment Management Llc sold 7,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 26,183 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55M, down from 34,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marco Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Suntrust Bks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $63.47. About 145,538 shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 09/05/2018 – Extraction Oil Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 16; 04/05/2018 – Blue Apron to Participate in the SunTrust Internet and Digital Media Conference; 04/04/2018 – Live Oak Banc at Field Trip Hosted By SunTrust Today; 24/05/2018 – SAN LEON ENERGY – REMAINS OF VIEW THAT PURPORTED ALLEGATIONS BY SUNTRUST ARE WITHOUT ANY FOUNDATION OR MERIT; 29/03/2018 – Ekso Bionics Holdings at Field Trip Hosted By SunTrust Today; 21/03/2018 – Generac at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 31/05/2018 – HealthEquity Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES DECREASED $51 MLN SEQUENTIALLY AND $91 MLN YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 14/03/2018 – Rex Energy Announces Sale of Non-Operated Oil and Gas Interests in Westmoreland, Centre and Clearfield Counties; 22/05/2018 – SAN LEON ENERGY PLC – IS OF VIEW THAT PURPORTED ALLEGATIONS BY SUNTRUST ARE WITHOUT ANY FOUNDATION OR MERIT WHATSOEVER

Oslo Asset Management Asa decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 5.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa sold 13,905 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 257,114 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.15M, down from 271,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $126.67. About 171,403 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Expects Sale to Close During Second Quarter; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS STL, IMO, OSH AND HES ARE RELATIVE LOSERS; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL SEES MITIGATING MOST SERVICE-COST INFLATION; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO TIM DOVE COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 16/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 10; 28/03/2018 – RSP sells on Concho approach; 27/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY ANNOUNCES SALE OF SELECTED EAGLE FORD SHALE ACREAGE FOR $102 MILLION; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL PRESENTATION AT ENERGY CONFERENCE BEGINS; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL DEAL FOR $102M

Analysts await Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 45.39% or $0.64 from last year’s $1.41 per share. PXD’s profit will be $345.26 million for 15.45 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Pioneer Natural Resources Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.02% EPS growth.

Oslo Asset Management Asa, which manages about $445.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) by 282,000 shares to 1.04M shares, valued at $25.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oasis Pete Inc (NYSE:OAS) by 224,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.61 million shares, and has risen its stake in Pdc Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE).

Analysts await SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.42 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.42 per share. STI’s profit will be $630.29 million for 11.17 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by SunTrust Banks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.05% negative EPS growth.

