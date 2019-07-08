Oslo Asset Management Asa Has Upped Its Noble Energy (NBL) Holding by $6.77 Million; Coho Partners LTD Has Trimmed Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) Position as Market Value Rose

Coho Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) by 99.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coho Partners Ltd sold 1.00M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,516 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $886,000, down from 1.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coho Partners Ltd who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $286.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $114.05. About 4.29 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sees FY18 GAAP EPS Down 31%-33% Vs FY17; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble Resolves Crest Whitestrips Patent Infringement Dispute With Ranir; 05/03/2018 lllusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO SAYS FIRE CONTROLLED WITHIN TIME CAUSING NO EFFECT ON PLANT AND MACHINERY; 02/05/2018 – Herbal Essences Recognizes Women Living Life, While Making A Life, As Unstoppable Forces of Nature; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO MOELLER SPEAKS ON CALL; 25/04/2018 – New Cascade Platinum Lets the Diswasher Be a Dish Washer; 18/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Driven by Needs for Energy Services, Infrastructure, an Industrial Info News Alert; 19/04/2018 – Merck’s CEO Stefan Oschmann on Procter & Gamble To Acquire Consumer Health Business – Call Transcript; 05/03/2018 – Illusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®

Oslo Asset Management Asa increased its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NBL) by 36.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa bought 282,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.04M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.83M, up from 762,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Noble Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $21.34. About 4.68 million shares traded. Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has declined 31.44% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NBL News: 10/05/2018 – Noble Energy Finalizes Pipeline Agreement to Move Permian Crude Oil to Corpus Christi; 10/05/2018 – Apache Corp. and Noble Energy to Anchor EPIC Crude Oil Pipeline; 21/03/2018 – Noble Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – S&P Affirms BBB Corporate Rating for Noble Energy; 10/05/2018 – EPIC MIDSTREAM: APACHE & NOBLE ENERGY TO ANCHOR PIPELINE; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC – SECURED OPTIONS TO ACQUIRE UP TO 15 PERCENT OWNERSHIP IN EPIC NGL PIPELINE; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC – SECURED FIRM CAPACITY FOR 100 THOUSAND BARRELS OF OIL PER DAY (MBBL/D) FOR A 10-YEAR PERIOD BEGINNING AT PIPELINE START-UP; 21/05/2018 – RACHEL CLINGMAN JOINS NOBLE ENERGY AS GENERAL COUNSEL; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ESTIMATES INCREMENTAL 600B CF GROSS NATURAL GAS EQUIV; 10/05/2018 – EPIC MIDSTREAM HOLDINGS – EPIC PIPELINES ARE BACKED BY CAPITAL COMMITMENTS FROM FUNDS MANAGED BY PRIVATE EQUITY GROUP OF ARES MANAGEMENT

Coho Partners Ltd, which manages about $1.39 billion and $4.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 161,063 shares to 2.71M shares, valued at $146.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dollar General (NYSE:DG) by 39,075 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.66M shares, and has risen its stake in Automatic Data Processinginc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66 billion for 26.90 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 17 sales for $263.49 million activity. On Tuesday, February 5 Sheppard Valarie L sold $2.93M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 30,000 shares. 20,000 shares were sold by Matthew Price, worth $1.98M on Friday, February 15. Shares for $1.81 million were sold by Grabowski Mary Theresa on Thursday, January 31. Another trade for 22,264 shares valued at $2.20M was made by Coombe Gary A on Tuesday, February 12. 1.21 million shares valued at $119.77M were sold by PELTZ NELSON on Wednesday, February 13. Shares for $428,789 were sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K on Monday, February 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold NBL shares while 122 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 465.57 million shares or 0.92% more from 461.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.