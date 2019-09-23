Oslo Asset Management Asa Has Upped Its Holding in Noble Energy (NBL) by $2.72 Million; Hamilton Lane Advisors Has Lifted Its Trupanion (TRUP) Stake

Oslo Asset Management Asa increased its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NBL) by 11.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa bought 123,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.14% . The institutional investor held 1.17M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.16M, up from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Noble Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $23.51. About 2.20M shares traded. Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has declined 39.01% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.01% the S&P500. Some Historical NBL News: 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC – HAS SECURED OPTIONS TO ACQUIRE UP TO 30 PERCENT OWNERSHIP IN EPIC CRUDE PIPELINE; 10/05/2018 – EPIC Midstream: Noble Will Have Option to Buy Up to 30% of Equity in EPIC Crude Oil Pipeline and Up to 15% of EPIC NGL Pipeline; 10/05/2018 – Noble Energy Announces Agreement to Progress Development of Alen Natural Gas, Offshore Equatorial Guinea; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY REPORTS PACT TO PROGRESS DEVELOPMENT OF ALEN; 10/05/2018 – Noble Energy: Has Secured Firm Capacity for 100 Thousand Barrels of Oil Per Day (MBbl/d) for a 10-Yr Period; 23/04/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 11C/SHR FROM 10C, EST. 13C; 21/05/2018 – Rachel Clingman Joins Noble Energy Senior Leadership Team as General Counsel; 23/04/2018 – Noble Energy Announces Increase to Its Quarterly Dividend; 09/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Colombia jumps into Latam oil auction wave, to award blocks in April; 10/05/2018 – Noble Energy Finalizes Pipeline Agreement to Move Permian Crude Oil to Corpus Christi

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc increased its stake in Trupanion Inc. (TRUP) by 54.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc bought 11,582 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.10% . The institutional investor held 32,849 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.19M, up from 21,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc who had been investing in Trupanion Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $934.03 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $26.85. About 58,093 shares traded. Trupanion, Inc. (NYSE:TRUP) has declined 20.26% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.26% the S&P500. Some Historical TRUP News: 05/04/2018 Trupanion Named Top Pick for Best Pet Insurance; 29/05/2018 – Trupanion Receives Approval of Utility Patent for Trupanion Express; 17/04/2018 – Trupanion Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Trupanion 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 27/04/2018 – Trupanion Announces Date of 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 16/05/2018 – Immersion Capital LLP Exits Position in Trupanion; 21/05/2018 – Handelsbanken Fonder Position on TPI, Trupanion (Correct); 23/04/2018 – DJ Trupanion Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRUP); 30/05/2018 – Aspect Software Announces 4th Annual Aspect Customer Experience (ACE) Award Winners; 14/05/2018 – Trupanion Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Trupanion: Second Comp Bought For >70% Discount – Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) – Seeking Alpha” on May 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Trupanion Inc (TRUP) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Adding Insult To Injury: Shorting Pet Insurance – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Trupanion Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Trupanion: A Soliloquy On Solicitation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 23, 2018.

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc, which manages about $201.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dropbox Inc. by 188,585 shares to 214,922 shares, valued at $5.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Neophotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) by 200,056 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 144,225 shares, and cut its stake in Okta Inc..

More notable recent Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – Wall Street Gives up Early Gains on Trade Fight Worries – Yahoo Finance” published on September 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Noble Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:NBL) Path To Profitability – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “These 2 Energy Stocks Could Be the Next Big-Time Buyout Recipients – The Motley Fool” published on September 14, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Top exec talks strategy behind PDC Energy’s $1.7B deal for SRC Energy – Denver Business Journal” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 28 investors sold NBL shares while 134 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 462.05 million shares or 0.75% less from 465.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement System has 0.03% invested in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) for 769,336 shares. 1.96 million were accumulated by Ameriprise Inc. 11,646 were accumulated by Comm Bancorporation. Sterling Capital Mgmt Ltd accumulated 39,688 shares. Duncker Streett & invested in 0.01% or 1,400 shares. Old Savings Bank In accumulated 0.04% or 31,324 shares. Ci Invs has 80,300 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited has 0.02% invested in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Strs Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 79,500 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca invested in 1,300 shares or 0% of the stock. Voya Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Royal London Asset Limited owns 206,556 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 6,604 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 2.04M are owned by Deutsche National Bank Ag. Parkside Bancorporation And Tru has invested 0% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL).