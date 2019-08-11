Oslo Asset Management Asa Has Upped Its Devon Energy (DVN) Holding by $7.19 Million; Share Price Declined; As Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Share Price Declined, Endurance Wealth Management Trimmed Position by $564,880

Endurance Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 6.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurance Wealth Management Inc sold 7,061 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 96,973 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.84M, down from 104,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $299.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $70.84. About 13.69M shares traded or 29.66% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – ENERGY OUTLOOK ASSUMES 0.7 PCT AVG GROWTH/YEAR IN OIL DEMAND FROM 2016 TO 2040; 29/05/2018 – Exxon Baton Rouge refinery shuts large CDU for 2 wks of repairs; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – OPEC DOES NOT PLAN ‘PRESSURE’ FOR COMPANIES OPERATING IN MEMBER COUNTRIES, U.S. SHALE, BUT WANTS DIALOGUE -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 04/04/2018 – Iraq ministry, Exxon still in talks on boosting oil output; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q International Upstream Net $3.07B; 27/04/2018 – Pump the Permian: Exxon’s Quick-Fire Attempt to Stop the Drop; 29/03/2018 – New York Attorney General: Judge Dismisses Exxon Suit Related to Climate Change Probes; 23/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Aims for 25% Reduction in Flaring by 2020; 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL REPORTS GREENHOUSE GAS REDUCTION MEASURES; 29/03/2018 – EXXON QPI AND PETROBRAS WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION

Oslo Asset Management Asa increased its stake in Devon Energy Corp (DVN) by 20.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa bought 231,836 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.20% . The institutional investor held 1.34M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.21M, up from 1.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Devon Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $24.05. About 7.07 million shares traded or 11.99% up from the average. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 40.08% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: $1B Shr-Repurchase Program Under Way; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: Targeting Asset Divestiture Proceeds in Excess of $5B; 07/03/2018 – Devon Energy Announces Tender Offers for up to $1.0 Billion Aggregate Purchase Price for Certain Outstanding Debt Securities and Related Consent Solicitations; 07/03/2018 – Devon Energy Announces $553 Million Sale of Johnson County Assets; 26/03/2018 – DEVON SEES DELAWARE BASIN ACTIVITY MORE THAN 50% HIGHER VS ’17; 07/03/2018 – Devon Energy boosts dividend, buyback; sells shale asset; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s: Devon Energy Outlook Is Stable; 21/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY REPORTS PRICING OF TENDER OFFERS; 22/03/2018 – Redhawk Investment Group Aligns with The Mitchell Group to Announce Redhawk Minerals Fund Il, LP; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mid Cap Value Adds Ametek, Exits Devon

Endurance Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $847.31 million and $610.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (NYSE:ECL) by 1,765 shares to 20,760 shares, valued at $3.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 16,525 shares in the quarter, for a total of 360,552 shares, and has risen its stake in Manulife Finl Corp Com (NYSE:MFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brandywine Tru Co invested 10.53% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). The California-based Main Street Rech Limited Liability Com has invested 1.01% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 22,478 were accumulated by Paradigm Financial Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp. Northstar Investment Advisors holds 1.15% or 76,835 shares. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd Liability holds 2.06% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 475,459 shares. Blackrock, New York-based fund reported 279.81M shares. Essex Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 0.46% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 38,225 shares. Foster And Motley stated it has 46,996 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Sfmg Ltd Company owns 33,855 shares. Community Financial Group Llc invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 32,572 were accumulated by Granite Inv Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co. Cobblestone Capital Ltd Liability Corp New York reported 0.47% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 32.67M shares. Family Management owns 42,542 shares. Money Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 5,432 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio.