Oslo Asset Management Asa Has Upped By $2.92 Million Its Anadarko Pete (APC) Stake; Westchester Capital Management Increased Red Hat (RHT) Position

Oslo Asset Management Asa increased Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) stake by 10.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oslo Asset Management Asa acquired 64,800 shares as Anadarko Pete Corp (APC)’s stock rose 65.46%. The Oslo Asset Management Asa holds 711,100 shares with $32.34 million value, up from 646,300 last quarter. Anadarko Pete Corp now has $36.75B valuation. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $73.14. About 2.06M shares traded. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has risen 5.30% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.87% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 01/05/2018 – Anadarko Pete 1Q EPS 22c; 04/04/2018 – Midstates Petroleum Announces Agreement for Sale of Anadarko Basin Producing Properties for $58 Million; 26/04/2018 – LLOG Exploration Named Operator of Shenandoah Discovery in Gulf of Mexico; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Names Mitchell W. Ingram EVP, Intl, Deepwater & Exploration; 04/04/2018 – Midstates Petroleum Announces Agreement for Sale of Anadarko Basin Producing Properties for $58 M; 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY – EXECUTION OF DEAL TO PURCHASE RAM POWELL UNIT, RELATED ASSETS, FROM SHELL OFFSHORE, EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION AND ANADARKO US OFFSHORE; 07/03/2018 Anadarko Group Breakfast Scheduled By Tuohy Brs for Mar. 14; 28/03/2018 – Four oil majors interested in Algeria offshore drilling-state agency; 13/04/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $74; 02/05/2018 – ANADARKO: NO INTENTION OF INCREASING ACTIVITY AT CURRENT PRICES

Westchester Capital Management Llc increased Red Hat Inc. (RHT) stake by 29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Westchester Capital Management Llc acquired 288,525 shares as Red Hat Inc. (RHT)’s stock rose 2.94%. The Westchester Capital Management Llc holds 1.28 million shares with $234.46 million value, up from 994,764 last quarter. Red Hat Inc. now has $33.43 billion valuation. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 25/04/2018 – Red Hat Accelerates Software-Defined Storage Adoption with Red Hat Storage One; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $3.34, REV VIEW $3.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat Hyperconverged Infrastructure for Cloud Bridges Datacenters and Edge Deployments; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat and Juniper Networks Expand Collaboration to Provide a Simplified and More Secure Path to Multicloud; 26/03/2018 – Red Hat 4Q Adj EPS 91c; 08/05/2018 – NeuVector Extends Red Hat OpenShift Availability with Role-Based Access Controls for Automated Run-time Container Security

Among 6 analysts covering Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Anadarko Petroleum had 22 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold” on Tuesday, May 7. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, April 1. The rating was downgraded by Mizuho to “Hold” on Tuesday, March 19. Guggenheim maintained Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) rating on Friday, February 22. Guggenheim has “Buy” rating and $69 target. RBC Capital Markets downgraded the stock to “Sector Perform” rating in Monday, April 15 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) earned “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, March 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toronto Dominion Bancorporation invested in 348,926 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt Incorporated reported 860,450 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr reported 0% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Stewart & Patten Limited Company owns 0.05% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 5,818 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Virginia-based Management Of Virginia Ltd Company has invested 0.26% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Keybank Association Oh stated it has 0.01% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Rocky Mountain Advisers reported 0.04% stake. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP stated it has 0.05% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability owns 2,346 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv holds 0.01% or 19,400 shares in its portfolio. Fruth Investment Mngmt accumulated 0.11% or 5,781 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0.07% or 5.13 million shares in its portfolio. King Luther Capital Corporation owns 138,722 shares. Synovus stated it has 67 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Occidental Petroleum: The Deal Is Upon Us – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “8 Stocks To Watch For July 29, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Anadarko sets Occidental merger vote for Aug. 8 – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Exiting Anadarko As Deal Nears Closure – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Anadarko’s Q2 highlighted by stronger than expected production – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

More notable recent Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “IBM (IBM) Closes $34 Billion Acquisition of Red Hat (RHT) – StreetInsider.com” on July 09, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “T-Mobile US Set to Join S&P 500 – PRNewswire” published on July 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Wedbush: IBM-Red Hat Deal Holds Execution Risks – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Earnings Show Itâ€™s Time to Buy IBM Stock on a Pullback – Investorplace.com” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Tortoise Announces Expected Constituent Change Due to Merger and Acquisition Activity – Business Wire” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Soros Fund Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.38% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corporation has invested 0.07% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Nuveen Asset Lc holds 87,147 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 3,856 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Cullen Frost Bankers invested 0% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Corporation holds 0.09% or 53,100 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt invested in 4,132 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Quinn Opportunity Prtn Lc invested 0.56% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 36,921 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Bankshares Of Montreal Can has 0.02% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 148,373 shares. Charter accumulated 1,390 shares. 8,062 were reported by Verition Fund Limited Company. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Hudson Valley Inv Inc Adv stated it has 9,503 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Havens Limited Com accumulated 75,090 shares.