Oslo Asset Management Asa Has Trimmed Its Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Position as Share Price Rose; As U S Concrete (USCR) Stock Rose, Holder Monarch Partners Asset Management Has Cut Holding

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in U S Concrete Inc (USCR) by 95.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc sold 205,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,750 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $404,000, down from 215,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in U S Concrete Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $819.84 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $49.34. About 209,587 shares traded. U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) has declined 16.85% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.28% the S&P500. Some Historical USCR News: 30/04/2018 – US CONCRETE 1Q REV. $327.8M, EST. $320.8M; 18/05/2018 – U.S. CONCRETE NAMES WILLIAM J. SANDBROOK CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 05/04/2018 – Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC Exits Position in US Concrete; 18/05/2018 – U.S. Concrete: Michael Lundin Will Remain Lead Independent Director; 16/03/2018 – POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT LP REPORTS 5.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN US CONCRETE INC AS OF MARCH 15, 2018 – SEC FILING; 18/05/2018 – U.S. Concrete Names William J. Sandbrook Chairman of Company’s Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Exits Position in US Concrete; 16/04/2018 – Peregrine Capital Buys New 1.8% Position in US Concrete; 22/04/2018 – DJ US Concrete Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USCR); 29/03/2018 – U.S. Concrete to Integrate All of the Acquired Assets Into Its Existing Action Supply Co

Oslo Asset Management Asa decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 5.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa sold 13,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 257,114 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.15 million, down from 271,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.24% or $4.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.89. About 1.37 million shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 24.86% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.29% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL – EXPECTS MANY IDLE COMPRESSORS CAN BE UTILIZED TO REINITIATE PRODUCTION FROM WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN LATE MARCH OR EARLY APRIL; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural to Sell Eagle Ford Acreage in Atascosa, LaSalle, Live Oak and McMullen Counties, Texas; 21/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $282 FROM $229; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural to Sell Selected Eagle Ford Shale Acreage to Sundance Energy for $102M; 02/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.66, EST. $1.50; 21/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $243 FROM $215; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTING TO EXPORT 100% OF PERMIAN OUTPUT LAST THIS YR; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL CEO TIM DOVE COMMENTS DURING CERAWEEK EVENT; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural: Fire Resulted in Extensive Damage to the Facility; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL CEO DOVE SEES RISING CHINA DEMAND FOR U.S. OIL

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, which manages about $275.92M and $662.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) by 23,426 shares to 151,479 shares, valued at $6.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Perficient Inc (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 140,425 shares in the quarter, for a total of 169,798 shares, and has risen its stake in Cowen Inc.

Analysts await U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) to report earnings on August, 9 before the open. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, up 7.37% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.95 per share. USCR’s profit will be $16.95M for 12.09 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.10 actual earnings per share reported by U.S. Concrete, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,120.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Here’s Why U.S. Concrete Fell 28.8% in October – Motley Fool” on November 05, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “US Concrete Inc (USCR) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Fund Think About TrueCar Inc (TRUE) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About US Concrete Inc (USCR) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “A New Stock On My Watchlist: U.S. Concrete – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold USCR shares while 51 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 15.03 million shares or 6.18% less from 16.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Com holds 0% or 15,109 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 16,819 shares. Rbf Capital Limited Liability Com holds 5,211 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) for 267,590 shares. Colorado-based Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Financial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 110 shares. 29,100 are held by Eulav Asset Management. Advisory Net Ltd Liability Corp reported 2,498 shares. Blackrock reported 0% of its portfolio in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Advsrs Asset Management, a Colorado-based fund reported 8,805 shares. California Employees Retirement reported 27,749 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has 0% invested in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Lpl reported 14,037 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement System has invested 0.01% in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). South Street Advsr Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 39,420 shares.

More notable recent Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) Management Presents at J.P. Morgan Energy Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Permian Basin-Focused Oil Stocks Are Soaring Today – Motley Fool” published on April 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pioneer Natural -6% after cutting long-term output growth forecast – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PXD: Waiting For Better Times – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons Why Pioneer Natural Resources Is Still A Great Oil Stock – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 18, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability stated it has 24,020 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Swiss Natl Bank holds 568,952 shares. Cibc Markets Corp reported 96,440 shares. Chilton Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Moreno Evelyn V accumulated 4,680 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Amica Retiree Tru invested in 0.05% or 380 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.13% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). 18,083 were reported by Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Co. Schroder Management Group has 0% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 1,804 shares. Ing Groep Nv invested in 82,097 shares. Sir Limited Partnership reported 287,800 shares. Hbk Invs LP holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 14,787 shares. First Citizens Bancshares Company accumulated 6,507 shares. Boston Prtn has invested 0.73% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Jane Street Gp Lc holds 0.01% or 22,463 shares in its portfolio.