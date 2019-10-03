Oslo Asset Management Asa Has Raised Noble Energy (NBL) Holding by $2.72 Million; Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Has Lowered Its Holding in Progressive Ohio (PGR) by $1.12 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 1.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc sold 14,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 879,701 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $70.32M, down from 893,916 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $75.4. About 2.04M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,538.7 MLN VS $2,047.8 MLN; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE ELECTS LAWTON W. FITT AS CHAIRPERSON; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – QTRLY SHR $1.22; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Progressive Sr. Unsec. Debt And Preferred Shares

Oslo Asset Management Asa increased its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NBL) by 11.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa bought 123,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.14% . The institutional investor held 1.17 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.16M, up from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Noble Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $20.92. About 4.69M shares traded. Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has declined 39.01% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.01% the S&P500. Some Historical NBL News: 10/05/2018 – EPIC Midstream: Noble Will Have Option to Buy Up to 30% of Equity in EPIC Crude Oil Pipeline and Up to 15% of EPIC NGL Pipeline; 12/04/2018 – Noble Energy Closes Sale With Effective Transaction Date of Jan. 1; 10/05/2018 – EPIC MIDSTREAM HOLDINGS – APACHE CORP & NOBLE ENERGY TO ANCHOR EPIC CRUDE OIL PIPELINE, ANTICIPATED TO BE ONLINE IN SECOND HALF OF 2019; 23/04/2018 – Noble Energy Announces Increase to Its Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Noble Energy 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 10/05/2018 – Noble Energy Announces Agreement to Progress Development of Alen Natural Gas, Offshore Equatorial Guinea; 10/05/2018 – NBL COMPLETES PACT TO MOVE PERMIAN CRUDE OIL TO CORPUS CHRISTI; 23/04/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC NBL.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.11/SHR; 10/05/2018 – EPIC MIDSTREAM: APACHE & NOBLE ENERGY TO ANCHOR PIPELINE; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC – SECURED OPTIONS TO ACQUIRE UP TO 15 PERCENT OWNERSHIP IN EPIC NGL PIPELINE

More notable recent Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MLP Monthly Report: September 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on September 15, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “NBL Broke Below Up-Trending Support and Could Head Lower – Investorplace.com” published on March 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Noble Energy declares $0.12 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Leviathan natural gas platform on its way to Israel – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Wall Street Rebounds to End Flat After Rate Cut – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 28 investors sold NBL shares while 134 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 462.05 million shares or 0.75% less from 465.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.08% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Sun Life Fincl reported 392 shares. Ftb holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) for 3,241 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Llc, Washington-based fund reported 1.16M shares. Moreover, Assetmark has 0% invested in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Css Lc Il holds 7,400 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cibc World Markets reported 0.01% stake. Toronto Dominion Bank reported 281,951 shares. Swiss Savings Bank invested in 1.58M shares or 0.04% of the stock. Lord Abbett Limited Company reported 4.49 million shares stake. Ls Investment Advsrs Lc, Michigan-based fund reported 24,827 shares. Whittier Company Of Nevada Incorporated holds 1,650 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mackenzie Financial invested in 1.65 million shares. Td Asset Inc holds 0.01% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) or 245,358 shares. Intll Gp stated it has 205,170 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, down 17.20% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $760.03M for 14.50 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual earnings per share reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.69% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 35 investors sold PGR shares while 242 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 444.06 million shares or 0.68% less from 447.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blair William & Co Il holds 0% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 1.12M shares. Northcoast Asset Limited Com, Connecticut-based fund reported 9,373 shares. Wesbanco Bank & Trust reported 36,433 shares. Moreover, Prudential Public Lc has 0% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Asset Mgmt owns 38,834 shares. Whittier Company owns 52,302 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada holds 1.82 million shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. The Georgia-based Advisory Svcs Network Limited Com has invested 0.1% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). 77,120 are owned by Allstate Corp. L & S Advisors invested in 84,237 shares. Bessemer Group holds 0.16% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 579,858 shares. Ferguson Wellman Mngmt invested 1.51% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Norinchukin State Bank The stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Guardian Cap Limited Partnership, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 3,178 shares. Polar Cap Llp holds 0.6% or 856,300 shares in its portfolio.