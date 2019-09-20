Oslo Asset Management Asa Has Raised Noble Energy (NBL) Holding by $2.72 Million as Stock Price Declined; As Globant Sa (GLOB) Share Value Rose, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Has Decreased by $10.37 Million Its Position

Oslo Asset Management Asa increased its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NBL) by 11.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa bought 123,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.14% . The institutional investor held 1.17M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.16M, up from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Noble Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $23.36. About 1.85 million shares traded. Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has declined 39.01% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.01% the S&P500. Some Historical NBL News: 01/05/2018 – Noble Energy 1Q Rev $1.29B; 23/04/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY REPORTS BOOST TO QTRLY DIV; 23/04/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC NBL.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.11/SHR; 10/05/2018 – Noble Energy Announces Agreement to Progress Development of Alen Natural Gas, Offshore Equatorial Guinea; 10/05/2018 – EPIC Midstream in partnerships for its Texas pipeline; 10/05/2018 – Noble Energy Finalizes Pipeline Agreement to Move Permian Crude Oil to Corpus Christi; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY – FINALIZED AGREEMENT WITH EPIC PIPELINE LP TO TRANSPORT CRUDE OIL FROM CO’S DELAWARE BASIN ACREAGE POSITION TO CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC – SECURED FIRM CAPACITY FOR 100 THOUSAND BARRELS OF OIL PER DAY (MBBL/D) FOR A 10-YEAR PERIOD BEGINNING AT PIPELINE START-UP; 15/05/2018 – APACHE & NOBLE ENERGY TO ANCHOR EPIC CRUDE OIL PIPELINE; 21/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC NBL.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $49

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Globant Sa (GLOB) by 27.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc sold 102,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.83% . The institutional investor held 274,514 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.74 million, down from 377,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Globant Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $94.2. About 53,059 shares traded. Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) has risen 92.48% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOB News: 10/05/2018 – Globant Sees FY Adj EPS $1.56-Adj EPS $1.64; 04/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Unifirst, Globant S.A, Kimball International, Green, Medical Transcription; 10/05/2018 – GLOBANT SA GLOB.LU SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $1.56 TO $1.64; 04/04/2018 – GLOBANT MENTIONED CAUTIOUSLY AT SPRUCE POINT; 13/03/2018 – Globant at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 04/04/2018 – $GLOB cash flows are not what they appear. Unusual involvement in trading and investing has generated $68m in cash flow between 2011-2016 #recurring?; 10/05/2018 – Globant Sees 2Q Adj EPS 36c-Adj EPS 40c; 04/04/2018 – $GLOB management has leveraged the company’s status as a Foreign Private Issuer Exemptions to deliver governance significantly below NYSE listing standards; 10/05/2018 – GLOBANT 1Q REV. $119.7M, EST. $114.0M; 04/04/2018 – Spruce Pt is pleased to release a Strong Sell report on Globant S.A., $GLOB 40%-50% downside

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 28 investors sold NBL shares while 134 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 462.05 million shares or 0.75% less from 465.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup has 275,459 shares. Tocqueville Asset Ltd Partnership holds 0.29% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) or 1.01 million shares. Old Natl Bancshares In reported 31,324 shares. Retail Bank Of New York Mellon Corp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Hite Hedge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 2.94% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Alphamark Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0% or 28 shares. Westpac accumulated 0% or 40,362 shares. Signaturefd Ltd invested in 0% or 863 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 134,626 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.01% or 79,500 shares in its portfolio. Sei Investments reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc holds 1.21% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) or 159,684 shares. Veritable LP invested in 10,614 shares. Texas-based Syntal Cap Ptnrs Llc has invested 0.15% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Prio Wealth LP holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) for 14,834 shares.

More notable recent Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Such Is Life: How Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) Shareholders Saw Their Shares Drop 62% – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Noble Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:NBL) Path To Profitability – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MLP Monthly Report: September 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on September 15, 2019. More interesting news about Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – Wall Street Rebounds to End Flat After Rate Cut – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Wall Street Gives up Early Gains on Trade Fight Worries – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Analysts await Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.49 earnings per share, up 32.43% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.37 per share. GLOB’s profit will be $17.94 million for 48.06 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Globant S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 20 investors sold GLOB shares while 55 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 27.02 million shares or 4.67% more from 25.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bamco Incorporated owns 35,781 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Riverbridge Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 2.69% in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). Nomura Asset Mgmt Comm Limited holds 0% or 2,470 shares in its portfolio. Bp Public Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) for 6,300 shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar reported 3,526 shares stake. Geode Mngmt Llc reported 76,712 shares. Navellier And Assocs owns 21,873 shares. Cap Ww Invsts holds 1.17M shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Fdx Advisors Incorporated reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). Moreover, Bailard Inc has 0.07% invested in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). Redwood Invs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & reported 14,777 shares. Hightower stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). Etrade Ltd Liability Corp invested in 3,165 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management stated it has 50,802 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.61B and $962.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nv5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 41,725 shares to 101,150 shares, valued at $8.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Littelfuse Inc (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 6,275 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,775 shares, and has risen its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST).

More notable recent Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Globant S.A.’s (NYSE:GLOB) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Globant S.A.â€™s (NYSE:GLOB) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Globant Stock Is Positioned For Attractive Returns – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.