Oslo Asset Management Asa Has Raised Natural Gas Services Group (NGS) Holding; First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Has Raised Its United Parcel Service (UPS) Holding

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc increased United Parcel Service (UPS) stake by 4.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc acquired 5,001 shares as United Parcel Service (UPS)'s stock rose 14.19%. The First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc holds 107,001 shares with $11.96 million value, up from 102,000 last quarter. United Parcel Service now has $100.14B valuation. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $118.66. About 2.21M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500.

Oslo Asset Management Asa increased Natural Gas Services Group (NGS) stake by 2.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oslo Asset Management Asa acquired 25,000 shares as Natural Gas Services Group (NGS)'s stock declined 0.99%. The Oslo Asset Management Asa holds 995,958 shares with $17.24M value, up from 970,958 last quarter. Natural Gas Services Group now has $139.81M valuation. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.78. About 108,276 shares traded or 84.28% up from the average. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) has declined 26.92% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.92% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Natural Gas Services Group has $24 highest and $1800 lowest target. $21’s average target is 94.81% above currents $10.78 stock price. Natural Gas Services Group had 4 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Maxim Group maintained the shares of NGS in report on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, August 7 by Imperial Capital.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 7 investors sold NGS shares while 20 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 11.37 million shares or 1.50% less from 11.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0% of its portfolio in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) for 24,492 shares. Boston Prns holds 78,727 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership has 1.10M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Renaissance Technology Ltd holds 483,005 shares. 616,901 are held by Vanguard Group Inc. Meeder Asset Mgmt invested in 0% or 155 shares. 25,271 were accumulated by Price T Rowe Associates Md. United Kingdom-based Legal General Gru Public Ltd Com has invested 0% in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS). Blackrock holds 910,523 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deutsche State Bank Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 15,454 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Company owns 11,501 shares. Franklin Res Incorporated has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS). Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 17,645 shares. D E Shaw And Company owns 42,791 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Geode Mgmt Lc holds 139,606 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) news were published by:

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Miller Howard Invs Ny invested in 46,855 shares. Patten Gru, Tennessee-based fund reported 3,697 shares. Fifth Third Commercial Bank invested in 0.1% or 137,691 shares. 13,007 were reported by Shoker Invest Counsel. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt reported 0.48% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Mariner Ltd Llc accumulated 277,271 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & stated it has 0.06% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Sandy Spring Commercial Bank invested 0.13% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Impala Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.17% or 29,188 shares. Zevin Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 101,382 shares. Lsv Asset stated it has 8,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gofen And Glossberg Llc Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 17,822 shares. Art Advisors Lc reported 0.65% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Sterneck Cap Management Limited Liability Corp reported 1.39% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Tci Wealth reported 1,147 shares.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: