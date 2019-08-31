Oslo Asset Management Asa Has Raised Its Stake in Noble Energy (NBL) by $6.77 Million as Share Value Declined; Greylin Investment Mangement Has Trimmed Its Stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by $383,130 as Stock Price Declined

Oslo Asset Management Asa increased its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NBL) by 36.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa bought 282,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.14% . The institutional investor held 1.04 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.83 million, up from 762,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Noble Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $22.58. About 4.15M shares traded. Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has declined 39.01% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.01% the S&P500. Some Historical NBL News: 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 23/04/2018 – Noble Energy Raises Dividend to 11c; 12/04/2018 – Noble Energy Closes Sale With Effective Transaction Date of Jan. 1; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY – FINALIZED AGREEMENT WITH EPIC PIPELINE LP TO TRANSPORT CRUDE OIL FROM CO’S DELAWARE BASIN ACREAGE POSITION TO CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ESTIMATES INCREMENTAL 600B CF GROSS NATURAL GAS EQUIV; 10/05/2018 – Noble Energy: First Production Anticipated Early in Next Decade; 10/05/2018 – EPIC MIDSTREAM HOLDINGS – APACHE CORP & NOBLE ENERGY TO ANCHOR EPIC CRUDE OIL PIPELINE, ANTICIPATED TO BE ONLINE IN SECOND HALF OF 2019; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC – SANCTION OF PROJECT IS CONTINGENT UPON FINAL COMMERCIAL AGREEMENTS BEING EXECUTED; 12/03/2018 – S&P REVISES NOBLE ENERGY INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 23/04/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 11C/SHR FROM 10C, EST. 13C

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 11.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc sold 2,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 22,670 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94M, down from 25,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $112.97. About 2.72M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate About 17%; 29/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK SAYS ORAL SEMAGLUTIDE SHOWS SUPERIOR IMPROVEMENT IN HBA1C VS EMPAGLIFLOZIN IN PIONEER 2 TRIAL; 20/04/2018 – Lilly Reports Additional Top-Line Results from CYRAMZA® (ramucirumab) Phase 3 RANGE Study in Advanced or Metastatic Urothelial Cancer; 10/05/2018 – Trump plan for drug prices seen largely sparing industry; 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Pharm: SMC Confirmed Combination of RX-3117 and Abraxane Is Safe and Well Tolerated; 20/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – IMPROVEMENT IN OBJECTIVE RESPONSE RATE OBSERVED; 04/04/2018 – ELI LILLY-AFTER IND IS SUBMITTED,CO WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT & COMMERCIALIZATION ACTIVITIES & COSTS RELATED TO COLLABORATION; 03/04/2018 – CTS Announces Appointment of Alfonso G. Zulueta, President of Lilly International, to its Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO CEO SAYS PLANS TO SHARE FINDINGS OF STRATEGIC REVIEW OF ANIMAL HEALTH BUSINESS IN JULY; 03/05/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Type II Variation Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy Combination

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold NBL shares while 122 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 465.57 million shares or 0.92% more from 461.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Ltd Com has 0.02% invested in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) for 62,884 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman stated it has 822 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP holds 0.26% or 785,516 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP invested in 6.19M shares or 0.06% of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gru (Ca), a California-based fund reported 204 shares. Psagot House Ltd reported 212,738 shares. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank accumulated 0.01% or 313,968 shares. First Fin Corporation In reported 7,444 shares. Moreover, Tru Communication Of Oklahoma has 0% invested in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Jpmorgan Chase & invested 0% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). 26,500 are held by Yorktown Mgmt & Inc. Huntington Fincl Bank holds 1,430 shares. Nordea Inv Mngmt Ab reported 0% stake. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Co holds 25,283 shares. Fifth Third Bancorp stated it has 1,728 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For August 2, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Such Is Life: How Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) Shareholders Saw Their Shares Drop 62% – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Williams, investment firm reportedly mull Houston midstream MLP acquisition – Houston Business Journal” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Noble Energy Inc (NBL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $435.83 million and $445.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kraft Heinz Co by 61,031 shares to 378,402 shares, valued at $12.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridges Inv Mgmt owns 10,465 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cypress Asset Management Tx has 1.56% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 35,316 shares. Norinchukin Bancshares The owns 0.34% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 208,482 shares. Meyer Handelman Comm reported 0.24% stake. Swiss Bancorporation has 3.51 million shares. Ls Inv Advisors Ltd Company, Michigan-based fund reported 30,519 shares. 110 are held by Lipe & Dalton. First Midwest Retail Bank Tru Division holds 47,132 shares. Guardian Capital Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 4,450 shares. Hartford Mngmt holds 0.66% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 14,900 shares. Forbes J M And Llp reported 2,470 shares. Asset has 0.24% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Greylin Mangement holds 22,670 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Adirondack Trust Com invested in 6,327 shares. Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.51% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).