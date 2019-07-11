Oslo Asset Management Asa Has Raised Its Parsley Energy (PE) Stake; Agco (AGCO) Share Price Rose While Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has Decreased Stake by $7.48 Million

Oslo Asset Management Asa increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 10.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa bought 159,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.66 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.07 million, up from 1.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $18.58. About 1.03 million shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 34.06% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY NOT CHANGING 2018 GUIDANCE AFTER FIRST QUARTER: CFO; 27/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N CEO SAYS NOT SEEING MAJOR OILFIELD SERVICE COST INCREASES THUS FAR IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 24C; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY CEO: SPIN-OFF OF MINERAL UNIT `SOMETHING TO LOOK INTO’; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS ON APRIL 30, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO SIXTH AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF OCT 28, 2016 – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Rev $392.7M; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY SEEING SOME COST INFLATION DUE TO LABOR TIGHTNESS: CFO; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $39; 13/03/2018 PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 30/03/2018 – Spirit of America Energy Adds Chevron, Cuts Parsley Energy

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Agco Corp (AGCO) by 4.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp sold 108,424 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.55 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $177.08 million, down from 2.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp who had been investing in Agco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $75.38. About 278,332 shares traded. AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) has risen 9.31% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.88% the S&P500. Some Historical AGCO News: 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp Sees FY EPS $3.65; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp Sees FY Adj EPS $3.70; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to inaugural agricultural equipment term ABS transaction originated by ACGO Finance; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitve Ratings To Agco Finance’s Inaugural Agricultural Equipment Term Abs Transaction; 17/05/2018 – AGCO Names Lara T. Long Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer; 08/05/2018 – AGCO CORP AGCO.N : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM CONVICTION BUY LIST – TRADER; 30/05/2018 – AGCO Announces Strategic and Development Partnership with Aglntegrated; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp 1Q Net $24.3M; 19/04/2018 – AGCO Power Celebrates its 75th Anniversary

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp, which manages about $251.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) by 74,275 shares to 1.68 million shares, valued at $13.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Shifting farm fundamentals spur AGCO upgrade at Jefferies – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Deere, Dunkinâ€™, Fortinet, Occidental, Splunk, Spotify, UTC and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 24, 2019, Zacks.com published: “AGCO Corp Stock Rallies 29% YTD: What’s Working in Favor? – Zacks.com” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO), Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) – A Trade War Agriculture Pair Trade From JPMorgan – Benzinga” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday – Benzinga” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Analysts await AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.60 EPS, up 21.21% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.32 per share. AGCO’s profit will be $122.85 million for 11.78 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by AGCO Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 86.05% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold AGCO shares while 114 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 59.65 million shares or 5.19% less from 62.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 211,636 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Sarasin Llp holds 0.23% of its portfolio in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) for 175,000 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 8,817 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 12,600 were reported by Omers Administration Corporation. Hbk Investments Lp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Natixis Ltd Partnership owns 16,497 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0% or 100 shares. Tci Wealth Inc owns 317 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa holds 0% or 3,550 shares in its portfolio. Amg Funds Limited Co invested in 0.7% or 10,327 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Liability owns 442,939 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.02% stake. Prelude Capital Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Sterling Capital Mgmt Limited Company invested in 0.01% or 11,302 shares. 26,305 were accumulated by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund.

