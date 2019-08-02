Oslo Asset Management Asa Has Lowered Its Stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by $2.11 Million as Share Price Declined; Apg Asset Management Us Has Raised Healthcare Tr Amer (HTA) Holding by $11.22 Million; Market Valuation Declined

Apg Asset Management Us Inc increased its stake in Healthcare Tr Amer Inc (HTA) by 9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Us Inc bought 400,586 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.67% . The institutional investor held 4.85 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $138.73M, up from 4.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Us Inc who had been investing in Healthcare Tr Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $26.71. About 1.30 million shares traded. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) has risen 0.22% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HTA News: 30/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE TRUST 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 41C, EST. 41C; 05/03/2018 Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc: Net Asset Value(s); 29/05/2018 – FORTIS HEALTHCARE – BINDING BIDS SHALL HAVE PLAN FOR FUNDING OF RHT HEALTH TRUST ACQUISITION, HAVING LONG STOP DATE OF SEPTEMBER 30; 06/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America Inc’s. Founder Scott D. Peters To Participate In Kent State University Center for Entrepreneurship and Business Innovation Competition; 09/05/2018 – RHT HEALTH TRUST: INR144M CCD INTEREST UNPAID TO FORTIS HEALTH; 24/05/2018 – RHT HEALTH TRUST RHTH.Sl – DISTRIBUTABLE INCOME PER UNIT OF 1.06 CENTS WAS RECORDED FOR 4QFY2018; 15/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Announces Appointment of Vicki U. Booth to the Company’s Board of Directors; 31/05/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Rht Health Trust; 05/03/2018 – Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc: Issue of Equity; 09/05/2018 – RHT HEALTH TRUST RHTH.Sl SAYS INR 144 MLN OF OUTSTANDING CCD INTEREST REMAINS UNPAID AS OF NOW

Oslo Asset Management Asa decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 5.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa sold 13,905 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 257,114 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.15M, down from 271,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 7.59% or $10.48 during the last trading session, reaching $127.56. About 3.70M shares traded or 127.85% up from the average. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 03/05/2018 – PIONEER ASSET SALES WON’T AFFECT LONG-TERM OUTPUT TARGETS: CEO; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – FIRE OCCURRED AT A COMPRESSOR STATION ON MARCH 6 IN PIONEER’S WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN PANHANDLE REGION OF TEXAS; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural: Expects Idle Compressors Can Be Used to Reinitiate Production in Late March, Early April; 06/03/2018 PIONEER CEO SAYS AVERAGE COST PER CRUDE BARREL WAS $19 IN 2017; 16/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N HAD PREVIOUSLY FORECAST 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET OF $2.9 BILLION; 21/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $282 FROM $229; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL SEES MITIGATING MOST SERVICE-COST INFLATION; 02/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL SEES 2Q PRODUCTION 312 TO 322 MBOE/D; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTS BIDS FOR EAGLE FORD ASSETS BY MAY: CEO DOVE

Oslo Asset Management Asa, which manages about $445.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qep Res Inc (NYSE:QEP) by 835,888 shares to 6.99 million shares, valued at $54.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 64,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 711,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL).

Analysts await Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 45.39% or $0.64 from last year’s $1.41 per share. PXD’s profit will be $345.27M for 15.56 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Pioneer Natural Resources Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.02% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Financial Advsrs has invested 0% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Massachusetts Services Co Ma holds 0.18% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) or 2.75M shares. Element Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.01% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 1,616 shares. Eaton Vance Management holds 275,354 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 0.07% or 120,700 shares. Td Asset Management Inc has 135,265 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Oslo Asset Mgmt As reported 8.78% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Gardner Russo Gardner Ltd Liability holds 0% or 2,600 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 2,615 shares. Goldman Sachs reported 0.06% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Aviva Public Limited Liability owns 133,974 shares. 7,062 are owned by Cohen Lawrence B. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 0.07% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 8,900 shares. 113,053 are held by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Putnam Invests has 403,160 shares.

