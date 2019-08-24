Oslo Asset Management Asa Has Lowered Its Holding in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) as Market Valuation Declined; As Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Market Valuation Rose, State Street Has Lifted by $18.69 Million Its Position

Oslo Asset Management Asa decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 5.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa sold 13,905 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 257,114 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.15M, down from 271,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.30% or $5.42 during the last trading session, reaching $120.65. About 1.34M shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Net $178M; 07/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL SEES MITIGATING MOST SERVICE-COST INFLATION; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS STILL PLANS TO SPEND WITHIN 2018 CASH FLOW, ESTIMATED AT ROUGHLY $3.2 BILLION; 16/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Adj EPS $1.66; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – THERE WERE NO INJURIES ASSOCIATED WITH FIRE AT COMPRESSOR STATION IN WEST PANHANDLE FIELD; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 8; 02/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.66, EST. $1.50; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER IN `EXCELLENT SHAPE’ ON PIPELINE TAKEAWAY: CEO DOVE

State Street Corp increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 2.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Street Corp bought 26,323 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The institutional investor held 1.03M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $733.31M, up from 1.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Street Corp who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $13.71 during the last trading session, reaching $805.44. About 380,147 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 26/04/2018 – Chipotle CEO: Studying 100 Underperforming Restaurants, Some May Be Closed; 25/04/2018 – Homeownership Preservation Foundation & CMG Financial Partner to Increase Homeownership Opportunities Nationwide; 14/03/2018 – Hayley Peterson: Breaking: Chipotle chief marketing officer Mark Crumpacker resigns; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle: Newport Beach Will Serve as Headquarters for Supply Chain, Food Safety, Technology, HR; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle marketing chief leaves nearly two years after cocaine bust; 05/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs Gets Engaged at Chipotle; 09/05/2018 – Chipotle Says Sees Increase in Delivery Orders Following DoorDash Partnership; 20/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE NAMES CHRIS BRANDT CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER; 10/05/2018 – Iridian Asset Buys New 1.9% Position in Chipotle; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle earnings beat: $2.13 per share, vs. $1.57 expected

Oslo Asset Management Asa, which manages about $445.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sm Energy Co (NYSE:SM) by 77,304 shares to 2.49 million shares, valued at $43.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 995,958 shares, and has risen its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa has invested 0.08% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). 184,265 are held by State Of Wisconsin Invest Board. Cibc Bancorp Usa invested in 1,831 shares. Westpac Banking Corporation reported 0% stake. Tower Research Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 0.3% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Piedmont Invest owns 9,473 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). 1832 Asset Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 22,429 shares. United Capital Finance Advisers Limited Liability Co accumulated 44,544 shares. Brown Advisory reported 3,917 shares. The Massachusetts-based Winslow Evans And Crocker has invested 0.04% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). The Michigan-based Ww Asset has invested 0.08% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Wellington Management Llp owns 0.11% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 3.33 million shares. California-based Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD).

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $58.09 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold CMG shares while 156 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 25.37 million shares or 6.67% less from 27.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 739 are held by Etrade Lc. Horizon Investments Limited Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 416 shares. Davidson Kempner Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0.39% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Oak Ridge Ltd Liability Corp owns 841 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Cap Impact Advisors Lc holds 0.8% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 4,235 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management holds 0.4% or 38,947 shares in its portfolio. Ls Advsr Lc reported 813 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 0.01% or 3,574 shares in its portfolio. Menta Cap Lc reported 710 shares. Profund Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% stake. National Bank & Trust Hapoalim Bm invested in 1,280 shares. Waddell & Reed Fincl has 309,610 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Citigroup owns 21,571 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt reported 21,770 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt owns 113 shares.

State Street Corp, which manages about $1281.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Grp I (NYSE:HLX) by 121,916 shares to 4.39M shares, valued at $34.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) by 357,288 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.77 million shares, and cut its stake in Overstock Com Inc Del (NASDAQ:OSTK).