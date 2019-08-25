Oslo Asset Management Asa Has Lifted Qep Res (QEP) Stake by $5.85 Million; Market Valuation Declined; Fedex (FDX) Holder Goelzer Investment Management Decreased Its Holding

Oslo Asset Management Asa increased its stake in Qep Res Inc (QEP) by 13.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa bought 835,888 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.54% . The institutional investor held 6.99M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.48M, up from 6.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Qep Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $835.54 million market cap company. The stock decreased 8.83% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $3.51. About 4.17M shares traded. QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) has declined 52.77% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.77% the S&P500. Some Historical QEP News: 25/04/2018 – QEP Resources 1Q Rev $428.9M; 15/05/2018 – The Bank Of Nova Scotia Buys New 1% Position in QEP; 25/04/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC SEES 2018 OIL & CONDENSATE PRODUCTION 21.5 MMBBL – 23.0 MMBBL; 30/04/2018 – QEP at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 23/04/2018 – QEP Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 30-May. 2; 25/04/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC – SEES 2018 GAS PRODUCTION 135.0 BCF – 145.0 BCF; 19/04/2018 – QEP Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 8 Years; 25/04/2018 – QEP – REDUCED CAPITAL ALLOCATED TO WILLISTON BASIN, HAYNESVILLE/COTTON VALLEY ASSETS FOR REST OF 2018 TO SUPPORT ADDITIONAL INVESTMENT IN PERMIAN BASIN; 25/04/2018 – QEP Resources 1Q Loss $53.6M; 25/04/2018 – QEP 1Q PRODUCTION 35.1 BCFE

Goelzer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 55.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc sold 4,817 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 3,864 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $701,000, down from 8,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.88% or $6.13 during the last trading session, reaching $151.97. About 2.78 million shares traded or 25.32% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – KOLR10 KOZL: #BREAKING: The location of the newest explosion is 3.5 miles south of the FedEx store authorities say the serial; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP- CONFIRMED THAT A PACKAGE DETONATED AT A SAN ANTONIO FEDEX GROUND FACILITY EARLY THIS MORNING; 20/03/2018 – FDX SEES FISCAL 2019 CAPEX SIMILAR TO 2018, 2020 MAY BE HIGHER; 16/04/2018 – FedEx Freight President & CEO Michael L. Ducker To Retire August 15; 20/03/2018 – First Coast News: Bomb found at FedEx near airport linked to Austin explosions; 20/03/2018 – Global Edmonton: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 09/05/2018 – U.S. drone program taps Apple, passes over Amazon, China’s DJI; 29/05/2018 – FEDEX SAYS GOODWILL IMPAIRMENT CHARGE WAS RECOGNIZED BASED ON UNDERPERFORMANCE OF FEDEX SUPPLY CHAIN BUSINESS DURING FISCAL 2018 – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – FEDEX OFFICE SAYS EXTENDED LOCAL COURIER DELIVERY SERVICE, FEDEX SAMEDAY CITY, TO PORTLAND, FIRST MARKET COVERAGE IN OREGON; 20/03/2018 – Global Calgary: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,

Since August 9, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $81,450 activity. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $60,600 was bought by Cutt Timothy J..

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.39, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 43 investors sold QEP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 215.71 million shares or 6.56% less from 230.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Advsrs holds 0% or 61 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 700 shares stake. Fifth Third Bancorp holds 0% of its portfolio in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) for 6,785 shares. Natixis Advisors LP reported 268,776 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd holds 0.06% in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) or 4.12M shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt invested in 1.14 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag has 1.76 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 820,015 were reported by Prelude Cap Mgmt Lc. Savant Ltd Company has invested 0.02% in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Kbc Gru Nv reported 0% in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). 371,650 were accumulated by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys. Ameriprise has invested 0% in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Amalgamated Comml Bank invested in 0.01% or 45,068 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Schneider Capital Mngmt Corporation holds 2.41% or 1.35M shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Cap Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 19,054 shares. Webster Bancorp N A holds 0.07% or 2,705 shares in its portfolio. 104,695 are owned by Osterweis Mgmt. Stoneridge Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6,875 shares. Principal Gp holds 0.06% or 349,699 shares in its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0.26% stake. Artisan Prtn Limited Partnership reported 2.74M shares. Leavell Investment Inc reported 7,014 shares stake. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has 94,557 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Westpac Bk stated it has 0% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). 964 were reported by Stelac Advisory Ltd Liability Corp. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 47,021 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs reported 2,854 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Wedgewood Inc Pa has 0.73% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 2,585 shares. Lenox Wealth has 0% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 44 shares.

Analysts await FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $3.20 EPS, down 7.51% or $0.26 from last year’s $3.46 per share. FDX’s profit will be $834.78M for 11.87 P/E if the $3.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.01 actual EPS reported by FedEx Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.13% negative EPS growth.