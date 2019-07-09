Oslo Asset Management Asa Has Lifted Parsley Energy (PE) Holding by $3.02 Million; Wynnefield Capital Has Decreased Dlh Holdings (DLHC) Stake by $2.32 Million

Oslo Asset Management Asa increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 10.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa bought 159,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.66M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.07M, up from 1.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $18.33. About 2.32 million shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 34.06% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 15/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $35; 30/03/2018 – Spirit of America Energy Adds Chevron, Cuts Parsley Energy; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N – TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY; 27/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC CHIEF EXECUTIVE BRYAN SHEFFIELD SAYS NO PLANS TO ADD MORE DRILLING RIGS, FRACK CREWS IF OIL PRICES CLc1 RISE FURTHER; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY NOT CHANGING 2018 GUIDANCE AFTER FIRST QUARTER: CFO; 13/03/2018 PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS 85% OF ITS OIL LEAVING PERMIAN BY PIPE; 15/05/2018 – Wexford Adds SM Energy, Exits Parsley Energy: 13F; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY EXECUTIVES COMMENTING DURING CONFERENCE CALL

Wynnefield Capital Inc decreased its stake in Dlh Holdings Corp (DLHC) by 9.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wynnefield Capital Inc sold 387,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.70% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.62M shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.14M, down from 4.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc who had been investing in Dlh Holdings Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.80M market cap company. The stock increased 3.16% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $5.55. About 6,519 shares traded. DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) has declined 2.25% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.68% the S&P500. Some Historical DLHC News: 20/04/2018 – DJ DLH Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLHC); 14/05/2018 – DLH HOLDINGS SAYS AS AMENDED, MATURITY DATE OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IS MAY 1, 2021; 15/05/2018 – DLH Holdings 2Q EPS 10c; 14/05/2018 – DLH HOLDINGS SAYS ON MAY 10, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO CERTAIN LOAN AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MAY 2, 2016 – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – DLH Holdings 2Q Rev $34.4M; 21/03/2018 DLH Holdings Access Event Scheduled By Noble Capital Markets

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $34,738 activity.

Analysts await DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, down 7.69% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.13 per share. DLHC’s profit will be $1.44M for 11.56 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual earnings per share reported by DLH Holdings Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.