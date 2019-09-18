Oslo Asset Management Asa Has Increased By $3.06 Million Its Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Position; Profile of 3 Analysts Covering NetEase, Inc. (NTES)

Among 3 analysts covering NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. NetEase has $32600 highest and $274.6000 lowest target. $305.87’s average target is 13.22% above currents $270.16 stock price. NetEase had 7 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Nomura on Monday, September 9. The company was maintained on Friday, September 6 by Citigroup. See NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) latest ratings:

09/09/2019 Broker: Nomura Rating: Buy Old Target: $288.0000 New Target: $317.0000 Maintain

06/09/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $301.0000 New Target: $326.0000 Maintain

12/08/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

05/08/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy New Target: $274.6000 Initiates Coverage On

20/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – American Depositary Shares Rating: Each Representing 25 Ordinary Shares Old Target: $Overweight 300.0000

14/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – American Depositary Shares Rating: Each Representing 25 Ordinary Shares Old Target: $Overweight 275.0000

05/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Oslo Asset Management Asa increased Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) stake by 7.78% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Oslo Asset Management Asa acquired 20,000 shares as Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD)’s stock declined 12.62%. The Oslo Asset Management Asa holds 277,114 shares with $42.64M value, up from 257,114 last quarter. Pioneer Nat Res Co now has $23.24B valuation. The stock decreased 3.63% or $5.23 during the last trading session, reaching $139.01. About 2.26 million shares traded or 41.14% up from the average. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 03/05/2018 – PIONEER CONFIDENT OUTPUT WILL FLOW UNINTERRUPTED AT GOOD PRICES; 06/03/2018 – Pioneer CEO Sees Crude Production Outgrowing Past Cycles (Video); 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL SEES MITIGATING MOST SERVICE-COST INFLATION; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural Sees 2018 Production 312 Mboe/Day-322 Mboe/Da; 21/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural to Sell Selected Eagle Ford Shale Acreage to Sundance Energy for $102M; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources: Production Shut in at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO. REPORTS SALE OF SELECTED EAGLE FO; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK- SHALE EXECUTIVES’ MEETING WITH OPEC OFFICIALS “COLLEGIAL” AND FOCUSED ON SUPPLYING GLOBAL OIL DEMAND -PIONEER CEO; 09/04/2018 – PXD PLANS TO OPERATE 20 HORIZONTAL RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN IN ’18

NetEase, Inc. operates an interactive online community in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $34.57 billion. The firm operates through Online Game Services; Advertising Services; and E-mail, E-commerce and Others divisions. It has a 40.51 P/E ratio. It offers PC-client massively multi-player online role-playing games and mobile games; and distributes its point cards to gamers.

The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $270.16. About 578,561 shares traded. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 11.09% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 26/03/2018 – China’s NetEase aims to make online retail as large as games; 16/05/2018 – NETEASE INC NTES.O – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE US$0.91; 22/05/2018 – Franklin Dynatech Adds DocuSign Inc., Exits Netease; 11/05/2018 – HSBC Adds Santander Brasil, Exits Sensata, Cuts Netease: 13F; 16/03/2018 – Merlin Network agrees non-exclusive music licensing with NetEase, Alibaba and Tencent; 07/03/2018 Strategic Cooperation Between NetEase Cloud Music and HIM International Music Inc; 26/03/2018 – BEIJING — Chinese internet technology services provider NetEase will try to maintain double-digit growth by making its online retail arm as large as its core mobile games business, according to CEO and founder William Ding Lei; 13/03/2018 – Cross-Licensing Agreement is Signed Between NetEase Cloud Music and AliMusic; 17/05/2018 – ADRs End Mostly Lower; NetEase Trades Actively; 17/03/2018 – China’s

More notable recent NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Bull of the Day: NetEase (NTES) – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Better Buy: Baidu vs. NetEase – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “JD.com Stock Can Keep Climbing – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba Stock Well-Positioned to Benefit From Chinaâ€™s Consumption Boom – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

More notable recent Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 39% – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Slumped 10% in August – Motley Fool” published on September 10, 2019, Fool.com published: “Oil CEOs Are Taking a Wait-and-See Approach After Attack Sends Crude Prices Soaring – Motley Fool” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Big Oil Is on the Prowl for Its Next Big Acquisition – The Motley Fool” published on September 08, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cushing® Asset Management and Swank Capital Announce Rebalancing of The Cushing® Energy Index – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 196 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 143.22 million shares or 1.00% less from 144.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cushing Asset Mngmt LP has invested 0.15% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Wunderlich Cap Managemnt reported 3,120 shares. Oakbrook Limited Liability Corp owns 0.08% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 8,775 shares. Invesco Limited reported 817,366 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Thornburg Inv accumulated 66,350 shares. Massachusetts Fin Co Ma reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Federated Invsts Pa holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 139,602 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.04% or 2,017 shares in its portfolio. United Automobile Association reported 0.02% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). 3,000 were reported by Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj. Buckingham Capital Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.56% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Calamos Advisors Limited Liability stated it has 0.14% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Nuveen Asset Ltd Co invested 0.05% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Smithfield Trust Company invested 0.01% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Gateway Advisers Lc owns 8,116 shares.