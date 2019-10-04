Oslo Asset Management Asa Has Decreased Stake in Anadarko Pete (APC) by $45.28 Million as Share Price Rose; Neophotonics Corp. (NPTN) Holder Harbourvest Partners Has Decreased Its Holding as Stock Price Declined

Oslo Asset Management Asa decreased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 90.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa sold 646,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The institutional investor held 64,300 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.54M, down from 711,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21 million shares traded or 166.97% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 27/03/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM APC.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE AL WALKER SEES SERVICE COSTS RISING 10-15 PERCENT IN DELAWARE PORTION OF PERMIAN BASIN THIS YEAR; 15/05/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.25/SHR; 18/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Anadarko seeks to raise $14-$15 bln for Mozambique LNG project; 04/04/2018 – Midstates Petroleum Announces Agreement for Sale of Anadarko Basin Producing Properties for $58 M; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Anadarko Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 29/05/2018 – MITSUI & CO TO WORK WITH ANADARKO PETROLEUM, MOZAMBIQUE’S STATE-OWNED OIL CONCERN & OTHERS ON OIL FIELD;TOTAL PROJECT COST ESTIMATED AT $15 BLN-NIKKEI; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S GOVERNMENT TO ENCOURAGE OIL PRODUCERS TO COLLABORATE WITH REFINERS IN FUEL PRICES STABILIZATION PLAN -ENERGY MIN; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Names Mitchell W. Ingram EVP, Intl, Deepwater & Exploration; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA DEFINING BLOCKS FOR OFFSHORE AUCTION TO BE LAUNCHED IN JULY, OFFERS EXPECTED IN LATE NOV -ENERGY MINISTER ARANGUREN

Harbourvest Partners Llc decreased its stake in Neophotonics Corp. (NPTN) by 63.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbourvest Partners Llc sold 198,212 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.09% . The institutional investor held 113,586 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $475,000, down from 311,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbourvest Partners Llc who had been investing in Neophotonics Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $283.74 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.99. About 135,287 shares traded. NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) has declined 26.44% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NPTN News: 08/05/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS 1Q REV. $68.6M, EST. $69.7M; 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 26c-Adj Loss/Shr 16c; 23/03/2018 – NeoPhotonics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Issues Statement Regarding U.S. Department of Commerce Ruling on ZTE; 17/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Direct Rev From ZTE During Fiscal Yr 2017 Was Approximately 1% of Total Rev; 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS – HAD EXPECTED UP TO 5% OF ANNUALIZED REVENUE FROM CUSTOMERS RELATING TO ZTE WHICH WILL NOT BE REALIZED; 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS REPLIES TO US DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE RULING ON ZTE; 01/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 16/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – NeoPhotonics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Oslo Asset Management Asa, which manages about $388.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) by 123,500 shares to 1.17 million shares, valued at $26.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

