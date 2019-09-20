Oslo Asset Management Asa Has Decreased Its Position in Gulfport Energy (GPOR) as Share Price Declined; Gain Cap Hldgs (GCAP) Holder Francisco Partners Management LP Has Boosted Holding by $451,604

Oslo Asset Management Asa decreased its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR) by 18.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa sold 935,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 41.85% . The institutional investor held 4.14M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.35 million, down from 5.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Gulfport Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $486.60 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.18. About 1.20 million shares traded. Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has declined 66.19% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GPOR News: 26/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – GULFPORT ENERGY CORPORATION TO SELL ITS 25% INTEREST IN STRIKE FORCE MIDSTREAM LLC FOR $175 MILLION; 25/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 21/03/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corp Appoints Deborah G. Adams to Its Bd of Directors; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q Adj EPS 56c; 29/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy’s Hidden Gem; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q Rev $325.4M; 08/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP – LENDERS HAVE PROPOSED AN INCREASE TO GULFPORT’S BORROWING BASE TO $1.4 BLN FROM $1.2 BLN; 25/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP – IN CONNECTION WITH TWELFTH AMENDMENT, BORROWING BASE WAS SET AT $1.4 BLN; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy Sees 2018 Non-D&C Capex $120M-$130M; 19/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q Realized Natural Gas Price, Before Derivatives and Including Transportation Costs, Averaged $2.44 Per Mcf

Francisco Partners Management Lp increased its stake in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc (GCAP) by 153.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Francisco Partners Management Lp bought 112,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 186,435 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $770,000, up from 73,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Francisco Partners Management Lp who had been investing in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.87 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $5.72. About 61,842 shares traded. GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) has declined 39.40% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.40% the S&P500. Some Historical GCAP News: 30/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – GAIN CAPITAL TO SELL GTX ECN BUSINESS TO DEUTSCHE BöRSE GROUP’S FX UNIT, 360T; 30/05/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC GCAP.N – TO SELL GTX ECN BUSINESS TO DEUTSCHE BÖRSE GROUP’S FX UNIT, 360T FOR $100 MLN IN CASH; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 1.5% Position in Gain Capital; 05/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL EXPANDS CRYPTOCURRENCY OFFERING; 08/03/2018 – GAIN Capital 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 10c; 06/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC – MARCH RETAIL SEGMENT OTC AVERAGE DAILY VOLUME $ 11.9 BLN VS $ 10.4 BLN; 08/03/2018 – GAIN Capital 4Q Loss/Shr 8c; 27/03/2018 – GAIN Capital Responds to ESMA Statement; 30/05/2018 – GAIN Capital to Sell GTX ECN Business to Deutsche Börse Group’s FX unit, 360T; 09/05/2018 – GAIN Capital Announces Monthly Metrics for April 2018

Since August 30, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $169,600 activity. Wood David M. also bought $97,600 worth of Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) on Friday, August 30. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $35,700 was bought by HICKS QUENTIN R.

Analysts await Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.26 EPS, down 46.94% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.49 per share. GPOR’s profit will be $39.79 million for 3.06 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Gulfport Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.81% EPS growth.

Oslo Asset Management Asa, which manages about $388.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) by 123,500 shares to 1.17M shares, valued at $26.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.68 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 34 investors sold GPOR shares while 86 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 154.68 million shares or 1.21% less from 156.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 6,422 are owned by Glenmede Trust Na. Grp One Trading Lp reported 27,247 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 685,626 were reported by Morgan Stanley. Hrt Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 11,593 shares in its portfolio. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Gotham Asset Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.03% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Brinker reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). The Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement has invested 0.01% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Moreover, Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Management Ltd has 0.01% invested in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Shelton Capital has 15,178 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vanguard Group Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Arrowstreet Cap Lp holds 729,248 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Virtu Limited Liability holds 10,100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems owns 104,317 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd has 1.87M shares.

More notable recent Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Gulfport Energy reports rising Q2 production – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Up Over 2%; Neurotrope Shares Plunge – Benzinga” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Weâ€™re Not Impressed By Gulfport Energy Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:GPOR) 7.1% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on May 04, 2019. More interesting news about Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Weekly CFO Buys Highlight – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

More notable recent GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “30 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “GAIN Capital reports August metrics – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “GAIN Capital Announces Monthly Metrics for March 2019 – PRNewswire” on April 08, 2019. More interesting news about GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “GAIN Capital Holdings Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Gain Capital Holdings Inc (GCAP) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.