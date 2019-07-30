Oslo Asset Management Asa Has Decreased Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Stake By $1.25 Million; Mueller Water Products (MWA)’s Sentiment Is 1.13

Mueller Water Products Inc (MWA) investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.41, from 1.54 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 89 investment professionals started new or increased stock positions, while 79 decreased and sold their holdings in Mueller Water Products Inc. The investment professionals in our database now have: 125.81 million shares, down from 126.36 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Mueller Water Products Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 24 Reduced: 55 Increased: 65 New Position: 24.

Oslo Asset Management Asa decreased Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR) stake by 2.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oslo Asset Management Asa sold 156,181 shares as Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR)’s stock declined 6.98%. The Oslo Asset Management Asa holds 5.08M shares with $40.73M value, down from 5.23M last quarter. Gulfport Energy Corp now has $513.00M valuation. The stock decreased 2.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $3.22. About 5.85 million shares traded or 39.81% up from the average. Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has declined 31.75% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.18% the S&P500. Some Historical GPOR News: 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy Sees 2018 D&C Total Capex $630M-$685M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Gulfport Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPOR); 16/03/2018 – Rep. Palazzo: Congressman Palazzo Recognizes Gulfport Navy Veteran on House Floor; 08/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP – LENDERS HAVE PROPOSED AN INCREASE TO GULFPORT’S BORROWING BASE TO $1.4 BLN FROM $1.2 BLN; 19/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corporation Provides First Quarter 2018 Production and Pricing and Schedules First Quarter 2018 Financial and O; 29/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy’s Hidden Gem; 26/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corporation to Sell its 25% Interest in Strike Force Midstream LLC for $175 Million; 25/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 11/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP GPOR.O : KLR GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $3 TO $16; 26/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Mueller Water Products, Inc. manufactures and markets services and products for the use in transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.58 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Mueller Co., Anvil, and Mueller Technologies. It has a 52.36 P/E ratio. The Mueller Co. segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including iron gate, butterfly, tapping, check, knife, plug, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; small valves, meter bars, and line stopper fittings for use in gas systems; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

Analysts await Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $0.20 EPS, up 5.26% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.19 per share. MWA’s profit will be $31.68 million for 12.50 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by Mueller Water Products, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 66.67% EPS growth.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc holds 2.99% of its portfolio in Mueller Water Products, Inc. for 1.08 million shares. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors owns 253,486 shares or 1.52% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Water Asset Management Llc has 1.51% invested in the company for 105,000 shares. The Georgia-based Earnest Partners Llc has invested 0.78% in the stock. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc, a New York-based fund reported 2.25 million shares.

The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10. About 588,736 shares traded. Mueller Water Products, Inc. (MWA) has declined 20.83% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MWA News: 07/05/2018 – Mueller Water Sees 2018 Consolidated Net Sales Increasing 7% to 9%; 07/05/2018 – MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS SEES YR NET SALES RISING 7%-9%; 07/05/2018 – MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CONVERSION MARGIN TO RANGE BETWEEN 25 AND 30 PERCENT; 07/05/2018 – MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS INC MWA.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 7 TO 9 PCT; 07/05/2018 – MUELLER WATER 2Q ADJ EPS 12C, EST. 10C; 18/04/2018 – Deprince Race & Zollo Buys New 1.4% Position in Mueller Water; 17/04/2018 – Mueller Water Products Announces Quarterly Dividend; 15/03/2018 Echologics and Bell deliver IoT Smart City solution for water network leak detection in the City of Medicine Hat; 05/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on The Habit Restaurants, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, The Carlyle Group, Flexion Therapeut; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Mueller Water May Be Pressured, Industry Down in April

Analysts await Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 39.39% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.33 per share. GPOR’s profit will be $31.86 million for 4.03 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by Gulfport Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -39.39% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 26 investors sold GPOR shares while 76 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 156.57 million shares or 3.37% less from 162.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ellington Management Grp Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.02% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Moreover, Geode Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Royal Savings Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Alps Advsrs owns 52,197 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Icon Advisers Incorporated holds 0.38% or 468,600 shares. Systematic Financial Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 1.06 million shares. Rafferty Asset Limited Liability Company owns 283,138 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested 0% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Deutsche Bankshares Ag has 0% invested in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Sei Investments invested 0% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Ls Inv Limited Liability Company owns 4,681 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Com holds 1.48 million shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Us Comml Bank De owns 6,968 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Prudential Financial Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Wells Fargo & Mn reported 0% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR).

Among 6 analysts covering Gulfport Energy Corp (NASDAQ:GPOR), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Gulfport Energy Corp had 13 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by M Partners given on Friday, March 1. Morgan Stanley maintained Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) rating on Monday, June 24. Morgan Stanley has “Sell” rating and $2.25 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Monday, March 11 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by FBR Capital given on Monday, February 25. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Monday, July 15. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 28 by Williams Capital Group. Wells Fargo maintained Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) rating on Wednesday, March 13. Wells Fargo has “Hold” rating and $8 target.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $80,600 activity. Wood David M. bought $80,600 worth of Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) on Tuesday, March 5.