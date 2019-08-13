Oslo Asset Management Asa Has Boosted Its Sm Energy Co (SM) Stake by $1.31 Million; Ecolab Com (ECL) Market Valuation Rose While Endurance Wealth Management Has Raised Its Position

Oslo Asset Management Asa increased its stake in Sm Energy Co (SM) by 3.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa bought 77,304 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.41% . The institutional investor held 2.49M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.54M, up from 2.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Sm Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.16B market cap company. The stock increased 3.42% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $10.27. About 3.03 million shares traded. SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) has declined 64.02% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SM News: 04/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – ESTIMATED EFFECT ON 2018 PRODUCTION FROM BOTH DEALS IS A REDUCTION OF 1.2 MMBOE, 81% OIL AND 19% NATURAL GAS; 21/04/2018 – DJ SM Energy Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SM); 21/03/2018 SM Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – SM ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 10.1 MMBOE; 04/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO -ANNOUNCES SALE OF REMAINING ASSETS IN WILLISTON BASIN AND ONE FOR SALE OF ITS THIRD-PARTY OPERATED ASSETS HALFF EAST; 29/03/2018 – SM Energy Approves Semi-Annual Cash Div of 5c/Share; 17/04/2018 – SM ENERGY SEES 2Q PRODUCTION 9.7-10.1 MMBOE; 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – TOTAL CAPITAL SPEND FOR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO APPROXIMATE $1.27 BLN, WITH HIGHER EXPENDITURES IN FIRST HALF OF YEAR; 04/04/2018 – SM ENERGY: PACTS TO SELL ADDED NON-CORE ASSETS FOR $292M CORING; 17/04/2018 – SM ENERGY SAYS 1Q TOTAL PRODUCTION EXCEEDS HIGH END OF GUIDANCE

Endurance Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (ECL) by 9.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurance Wealth Management Inc bought 1,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 20,760 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.67 million, up from 18,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $207.46. About 665,467 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $200,271 activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $73,150 was bought by Ottoson Javan D.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold SM shares while 66 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.99 million shares or 10.59% less from 114.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic has 0.01% invested in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Comerica Commercial Bank holds 71,572 shares. State Street owns 5.66 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 12,650 shares. Interest Gru Inc has 0.01% invested in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Nomura Hldgs invested in 0.02% or 276,094 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp accumulated 2.90M shares. Charles Schwab Invest has invested 0.01% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Brown Brothers Harriman & Com has 55,929 shares. D E Shaw & Commerce Inc holds 0.03% or 1.12M shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 5,742 shares. Cypress Management Limited Liability Company (Wy) reported 18,050 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.01% or 36,800 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability, Connecticut-based fund reported 27,853 shares. Crawford Invest Counsel Incorporated reported 0.11% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM).

Endurance Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $847.31 million and $610.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp Com (NYSE:EW) by 1,762 shares to 89,091 shares, valued at $17.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Big Lots Inc (NYSE:BIG) by 16,349 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,757 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares 1 (CSJ).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $171,050 activity.